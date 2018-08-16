FISHING: Bemidji pair wins Kenora Bass Invitational

The duo’s three-day haul of 55.28 pounds of fish was enough to top the rest of the 128-team field, finishing just over two pounds more than second place Bill Godin and Leroy Wilson.

Godin and Wilson, who were reigning champions after winning the tournament in 2017, were on the hot seat until Andersen and Peterson came in as the last boat of the day to unseat them.

The winning pair took in 18.53 pounds on day one, 18.9 on day two and 17.85 on day three.