DNR surplus auction in Grand Rapids on Aug. 25

More than 120 items will be sold including automobiles, trucks, ATVs, snowmobiles, tractors, boat packages, outboard motors, boats, trailers, mowers, power tools, auto shop tools, tractor implements, and potentially dump trucks and other heavy equipment from other agencies.

Photos and a listing of available items will be posted 10 days prior to the sale at www.minnbid.org. On-site inspection of items will be available only on the day of the auction from 8 to 9:30 a.m.

To avoid standing in line the day of the sale, bidders are encouraged to preregister for the auction online at www.minnbid.org. It provides access to information on other auctions conducted by the state of Minnesota.

Future DNR surplus equipment auctions are planned for Oct. 6 in Bemidji, and Dec. 1 in Grand Rapids.