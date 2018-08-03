Starry stonewort confirmed in Twin Cities lake

This is the first new confirmation of starry stonewort in Minnesota in 2018. There are now 12 lakes in Minnesota where starry stonewort has been confirmed, the DNR said in a news release.

Three Rivers Park District and DNR staff surveyed the lake to determine the extent of the infestation. They found starry stonewort in about 14 acres of the 924-acre lake. An initial treatment at the access is planned for early next week, and the DNR and Three Rivers Park District plan to treat the access through the open water season.

Since starry stonewort was first confirmed in Minnesota in 2015, most new populations have been reported in the month of August, when the telltale star-shaped bulbils are most abundant and visible, the DNR said.