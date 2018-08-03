The video, taken by Lindsey Jones, shows a man walking towards the bison while traffic is stopped on a busy road inside the park. At first, the bison doesn’t see the man, but then – in a shocking display – the man gets the buffalo’s attention himself, puffing out his arms and his chest before the bison takes off towards him.

The man escaped a slumberous attack by the bison, but continues to taunt him once more – puffing out his chest and grunting a second time. The bison once again charges at the man. This time, the bison charges a bit faster and with his horns down – ready to strike.

As the bison charges for the second time, Jones’ video peers off in horror – expecting that the bison would charge and injure the man.

“Oh God, oh God, I can’t watch it anymore,” Jones says in the video.

As it turns out, the man was able to evade the bison’s second charge, and shortly thereafter, the large animal can be seen walking away.

According to the National Park Service, bison have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal.

On June 8, 2018, a California woman was gored by a bison after it became agitated when the group she was with came within 10 yards of the animal.

A month prior, on May 2, a 72-year-old Idaho woman was butted in the thigh, pushed and tossed off a trail by a bison near Old Faithful geyser.

“Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans,” a statement on the NPS website reads. “Always stay at least 25 yards away from bison.”