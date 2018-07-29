Balancing Act: Log Rolling at Glenwood’s Waterama

Log rolling leaders Olivia Judd, left, and Ellie Davenport demonstrate how log rolling is done to the audience. Judd and Davenport instructed the new log rollers to look at their opponent’s feet when on the log and to kick water as a distraction. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service

GLENWOOD, Minn. - Standing on top of a log is difficult to begin with. Add some water underneath, and it's nearly impossible. Community members came to Lakeshore by the City Park in Glenwood Saturday to participate in log rolling in Minnewaska Lake. Instruction was given for the first half of the event and the second part was open rolling for all to enjoy. This one of the many events that occurred this past weekend for Glenwood's Waterama.