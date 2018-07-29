Search
    Balancing Act: Log Rolling at Glenwood’s Waterama

    By Erica Dischino Today at 5:12 p.m.
    Instructor Ellie Davenport, left, helps Waterama Royalty Alyssa Boysen and Anna Vold stand on the log with the help of fellow instructor Olivia Judd Saturday in Glenwood. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service2 / 5
    Jeff Panitzke, left, gives Dane Ankeny a high-five and embrace after competing in log rolling Glenwood Saturday for Waterama. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service3 / 5
    Log rolling leaders Olivia Judd, left, and Ellie Davenport demonstrate how log rolling is done to the audience. Judd and Davenport instructed the new log rollers to look at their opponent’s feet when on the log and to kick water as a distraction. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service4 / 5
    Community members came to Lakeshore by the City Park in Glenwood to participate in log rolling in Minnewaska Lake. Erica Dischino / Forum News Service5 / 5

    GLENWOOD, Minn. - Standing on top of a log is difficult to begin with. Add some water underneath, and it's nearly impossible. Community members came to Lakeshore by the City Park in Glenwood Saturday to participate in log rolling in Minnewaska Lake. Instruction was given for the first half of the event and the second part was open rolling for all to enjoy. This one of the many events that occurred this past weekend for Glenwood's Waterama.

    Erica Dischino

    Erica Dischino is the photographer for the West Central Tribune. Hailing from northern New Jersey, she graduated from Ithaca College in central New York with a bachelors in Journalism and Photography. Follow her on Instagram.

    edischino@wctrib.com
    (320) 214-4338
