Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Anglers hit the Red River in search of catfish

    By Sydney Mook Today at 4:03 p.m.
    1 / 5
    Grant Sorum, 8, prepares to send a fish back into the Red River at the 31st annual Cats Incredible on Saturday, July 28. (Sydney Mook / Grand Forks Herald)2 / 5
    Cousins Crag Brodeur, left, and Kris Novacek show off some of their catches at the Cats Incredible tournament in East Grand Forks, Minn. on Saturday, July 28. (Sydney Mook / Grand Forks Herald)3 / 5
    An event worker moves a catfish from the measure table to a basket for weighing. (Sydney Mook / Grand Forks Herald)4 / 5
    A catfish prepares to head down the slide and back into the river at the 31st annual Cats Incredible in East Grand Forks, Minn. on Saturday, July 28. (Sydney Mook / Grand Forks Herald)5 / 5

    The 31st annual Cats Incredible tournament got off to a slow start Saturday, but anglers were still having a good time.

    Cats Incredible is an annual Catfish Tournament held on the banks of the Red River of the North in East Grand Forks, Minn. The tournament is a two-day event and features up to 125 two-man teams. The max payout for first place is $5,000, second place $3,000 and third place $2,000.

    The East Grand Forks firefighters union has run the tournament since 2013.

    There were 95 total teams on the water Saturday morning.

    Event organizers noted that Saturday seemed to be getting off to a slower start. Around 2:30 p.m. Saturday around 57 fish had been brought in and weighed, with a total weight of more than 400 pounds.

    Teams are limited to 10 fish each, with only five that may be weighed each day. Additionally, each fish must be at least 12 inches in length. If a fish is less than 12 inches, it counts toward the daily limit but will not be weighed. Only two fish per day may be more than 24 inches in length. Fish between 12 inches and exactly 24 inches are considered slot fish.

    Cousins Crag Brodeur and Kris Novacek spent the day out in the water, testing their luck at finding catfish and slot. One fish they brought in weighed nearly 16 pounds.

    "We're doing pretty good so far," Brodeur said. "We caught a right under five pound slot right away in the morning and he's been catching two big ones."

    The two have been competing in the Cats Incredible tournament for five years.

    "It's the best year yet," Brodeur said.

    Anglers were required to get off the water by 4 p.m. and can head out again Sunday morning at 7 a.m.

    Last year's tournament winners, Zach Srnsky of Grand Forks and Randy Bauer of Duluth, weighed in their five-fish limit each day for a two-day total of 77.96 pounds. A total of 107 teams fished last year's Cats Incredible, weighing in 666 catfish for a total weight of 4,498.51 pounds and an average weight of 6.75 pounds.

    The event has something for everyone, including the kids who can run around on bounce houses or play a game of cornhole while waiting for the results to come in. Sunday will also feature a car show, starting around noon.

    Explore related topics:sportsoutdoorscats incredible catfish tournamentCatfishFishingOutdoors
    Sydney Mook

    Sydney Mook has been covering higher education at the Grand Forks Herald since May 2018. She previously served as the multimedia editor and cops, courts and health reporter at the Dickinson Press from January 2016 to May 2018.  She graduated from the University of South Dakota with a bachelor's degree in journalism and political science in three and half years in December 2015. While at the USD, she worked for the campus newspaper, The Volante, as well as the television news show, Coyote News. She also interned at South Dakota Public Broadcasting and spent the summer before her senior year interning in Fort Knox for the ROTC Cadet Summer Training program. In her spare time, Sydney enjoys cheering on the New York Yankees and the Kentucky Wildcats, as well as playing golf. If you've got an idea for a video be sure to give her a call!

    smook@gfherald.com
    (701) 780-1134
    Advertisement