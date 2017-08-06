Dokken: Lindner workshop to focus on fishing careers

The Lindners operated the youth fishing camp for several years until the early '90s.

During the course of their conversation, Lindner recalls his son asking if Camp Fish would work today, 25 years later.

Troy also asked his dad what question he gets most often.

"It was so simple, and anybody in our business kind of knows you hear it all the time—How can I make a living in the fishing industry?" Lindner, 73, said. "That's a dream for so many people."

That question set the stage for the inaugural Fishing Careers Workshop, which Al and Troy Lindner are hosting from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at Cragun's Conference Center and Resort in Brainerd.

The daylong workshop features 12 speakers from various disciplines in the fishing industry who will share their stories, tips and insights.

Fishing fixture

Pretty much everyone who knows anything about fishing is familiar with the Lindner name. Already established as guides and tournament anglers, Al Lindner and his brother, Ron, founded In-Fisherman magazine and TV fishing show of the same name in the early 1970s. They sold In-Fisherman in 1998 but remained with the company until 2001.

Today, the Lindners operate Lindner Media Productions in Brainerd, a multi-faceted company that extends far beyond the TV and print realm. Al and Ron Lindner, who marked 40 years in outdoors television in 2010, both are members of the Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame and Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame in Hayward, Wis.

If you're a Lindner, you know a thing or two about catching fish and making a living in the industry. Troy, 40, also is part of the company.

Workshop speakers are Seth Feider, Bassmaster elite professional angler; Tom Neustrom, professional guide and promoter, Minnesota Fishing Connections; Joel Nelson, writer, TV and media personality, Joel Nelson Outdoors; Bill Lindner, commercial photographer and videographer, Bill Lindner Photography; Mike Hehner, field producer, Lund's "Ultimate Fishing Experience" TV and stock photo manager, Lindner Imagery; Brett McComas, editor Target Walleye/Ice and owner of Stout Outdoors; John Janousek, sales manager, Rassat Outdoor Group; Tim Collette, conservation officer, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources; Mark Fisher, director of field promotions, Rapala USA; Marc Bacigalupi, Brainerd area fisheries supervisor, Minnesota DNR; Matt Johnson, Ice Team manager and pro staff director, Clam Outdoors; and Grant Prokop, independent retailer, Thousand Lakes Sporting Goods.

Target audience

Lindner says workshop response has been favorable, and he anticipates anywhere from 50 to 100 people—most likely in the 14- to 30-year-old range—will attend.

"Having never done this before—and nobody in the industry has ever done anything like this—I really don't know," he said. "It's been a fun project—it really has."

Registration for the workshop is $250, and there's no extra charge for anyone 18 and younger if accompanied by an adult. Anyone who signs up before Aug. 31 also is eligible for several early bird prizes, Lindner said, including Daiwa reels, St. Croix rods, Rapala products and a Humminbird depth finder.

"Naturally, one of the questions is, 'What do you hope to accomplish when this is all said and done?'" Lindner said. "I'd like to be able to look back and plant a seed in this next generation, and I don't say this just because it's the right thing to say. I mean it from my heart.

"I love this sport and the industry that I was fortunate enough to make a living in. I'd like to see somebody that can replace me ... point them in the right direction."

Side note

It should be noted the Lindners' conversation after the Camp Fish reunion prompted Troy Lindner to test the waters and launch the first Camp Fish session in more than 25 years. The session begins Sunday, Aug. 6 and continues through Wednesday, Aug. 9, on the original Camp Fish grounds on Long Lake near Walker.

"We'll just see how that goes," Lindner said. "I just told Troy you're going to have to be cautious, keep a smaller group, test it, control it and see what happens so you can develop it in the future."

For more information on the Fishing Careers Workshop, including online registration and a downloadable flier, go to mycampfish.com.

