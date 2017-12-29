BHS girls skiers second, boys third at Brainerd Invite

Senior Sadie Hamrin’s second-place time time of 42:13.7 led the girls to a team score of 358. Gwendolyn Youso (45:57.8) and Kinley Prestegard (46:48.7) followed in 10th and 14th, respectively, and Sara Pollock (49:26.3) wrapped up the BHS scorers in 20th.

Other Lumberjacks included Lily Krona in 25th (51:51.3), Demi Fisher in 27th (52:11.1) and Alyse Stone in 50th (1:00:31.8).

For the boys, Soren Dybing led the Jacks’ pack in fourth with a time of 35:42.1. Zac Skoe finished in 11th (37:35.8), Tommy Saxton in 13th (37:54.6) and Nick Youso in 14th (38:12.5) to round out the scorers with 362 team points.

Sam Hodgson’s time of 39:09.6 was enough for 17th, while Logan Jensen (40:44.0) and Riley Schollett (42.34.0) took 21st and 29th, respectively. Nathan Vleck followed in 38th with a time of 43:53.5.

Brainerd Invitational

Girls Team Results -- 1-Mora 363; 2-Bemidji 358; 3-Brainerd 356; 4-St. Cloud Tech 346; 5-Little Falls 314; 6-Moorhead 305; 7-Alexandria 261; 8-Otter Tail 139; 9-Willmar 138.

Bemidji Girls Individuals -- 2-Hamrin 42:13.711; 10-Youso 45:57.809; 14-Prestegard 46:48.719; 20-Pollock 49.26.281; 25-Krona 51:51.270; 27-Fisher 52:11.148; 50-Stone 1:00:31.828.

Boys Team Results -- 1-Brainerd 366; 2-Little Falls 365; 3-Bemidji 362; 4-Mora 357; 5-Alexandria 330; 6-Moorhead 310; 7-St. Cloud Tech 245; 8-Otter Tail 172; 9-Willmar 170.

Bemidji Boys Individuals -- 4-Dybing 35:42.060; 11-Saxton 37:54.619; 12-Youso 38:12.509; 17-Hodgson 39:09.572; 21-Jensen 40:44.021; 29-Schollett 42:33.978; 38-Vleck 43:53.548.