“It was a fantastic opening event for both the boys and girls varsity. We were really, really happy,” BHS head coach Mark Walters said. “We were really pleased with the kids today. They really seemed to enjoy just being out there in snow and getting the first race under their belt.”

Soren Dybing led the Lumberjacks with a sixth place finish on the boys side, clocking in at 12:41.4. Following him were Zac Skoe in 10th (13:16.0), Nick Palmer in 19th (13:57.2) and Sam Hodgson in 21st (14:07.9).

Tommy Saxton crossed at 15:01.5 to take 32nd, while Nathan Vleck was 42nd with a time of 15:56.6.

For the girls, Sadie Hamrin lead the way with a ninth place finish at 14:59.1. Kinley Prestegard came in four places later in 14th (15:16.0), and Gwendolyn Youso took 24th (16:29.3).

Alyse Stone posted a 16:33.7 for 28th, Damaris Berg finished 32nd (17:32.8) and Sarah Pollock 38th (18:32.9).

“Mt. Itasca is a difficult little course,” Walters said. “It’s pretty hilly for its 2.5K, and going around that thing twice will definitely get your attention.”

Conditions permitting, Bemidji will be back on the trail at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 30, at the Brainerd Invite.

Boys Team Results -- 1, Grand Rapids 382; 2, Ely 363; 3, Bemidji 348; 4, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 347; 5, Duluth East 342; 6, Mesabi East/Virginia/Eveleth-Gilbert 289; 7, Detroit Lakes 233; 8, Hibbing 176; 9, Proctor/Hermantown 129; 10, Duluth Denfeld 118; 11, Deer River 64; 12, Cook County/Two Harbors 52.

Bemidji Individuals -- 6, Dybing, 12:41.4; 10, Skoe 13:16.0; 19, Palmer 13:57.2; 21, Hodgson 14:07.9; 32, Saxton 15:01.5; 42, Vleck, 15:56.6.

Girls Team Results -- 1, Grand Rapids 371; 2, Duluth East 367; 3, Ely 366; 4, Bemidji 327; 5, Proctor/Hermantown 325; 6, Mesabi East/Virginia/Eveleth-Gilbert 304; 7, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 274; 8, Duluth Denfeld 254; 9, Cook County/Two Harbors 65; 10, Deer River 58.

Bemidji Individuals -- 9, Hamrin 14:59.1; 14, Prestegard 15:16.0; 26, Youso 16:29.3; 28, Stone 16:33.7; 32, Berg, 17:32.8; 38, Pollock 18:32.9.