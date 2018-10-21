Elliott increases momentum with win at Kansas Speedway

But, like all drivers, Elliott, 22, is greedy. Greedy for victories. The Hendrick Motorsports driver used that greed to win at Kansas and build big momentum.

"Just proud of the effort," he said. "We certainly were not where we wanted to be at the beginning of the year. And had a good few weeks."

The victory was Elliott's third of the season and came in a race in which he led 44 of 267 laps.

"It's been a great couple of months," Elliott said. "We got to keep it rolling. This is the time when it really counts."

Kyle Busch of Joe Gibbs Racing finished second and Kyle Larson of Chip Ganassi Racing was third.

Sunday's was the cutoff race for drivers hoping to advance from the Round of 12 to the Round of 8 in the playoffs.

Falling out of the playoffs as a result of events at Kansas were Alex Bowman, Larson, Ryan Blaney and former champion Brad Keselowski.

Advancing Sunday were Busch, Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, Kurt Busch, Clint Bowyer and Martin Truex Jr. They joined Elliott and Aric Almirola, who earned automatic berths by virtue of winning the previous two Round of 12 races.

The three-race Round of 8 begins next weekend at the Martinsville Speedway short track.

Joey Logano started from the pole, won the first stage and led 100 laps.

Logano cruised until a green flag pit stop at about the halfway point of the 267-lap race. When the pitting cycled through, Harvick was out front and stayed there to win Stage 2.

Harvick led until the final green flag stop of the day with just over 50 laps to go. During his stop, he was penalized for speeding and his hopes for getting his first victory of the playoffs ended.

When pitting finally cycled through with just over 40 laps to go, Elliott had the lead. It was a lead he never surrendered.