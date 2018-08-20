About 30 minutes before the command for drivers to start their engines, a light but steady rain began to fall that soaked the track. The rains came to an end around 5 p.m. and the drivers and track workers began packing the track.

With most of the cars on track, the results were good with a fast, race-ready surface as the races began.

The heats ran without a hitch until the last heat of the Bemidji mini stocks was about to start when the rains returned and made the track no longer raceable, creating a double feature night for next Sunday’s season points finale and track championships. The night will begin with the final heat of the postponed mini stocks and then the postponed features, followed by the complete show for the track championships where track champions will be decided in each of the six classes. Also returning will be the Outlaw Mini Mods to finish their show.

The racing season will continue for national points, however, Sept. 21-23 with the 39th Annual Paul Bunyan Stampede opening on Friday, Sept. 21, with the pre-Stampede party and cornhole contest. Added to the speedway’s schedule Sept. 29-30 is the first-ever running of the Chicken Shack Nationals with all classes competing for national points in two complete shows.

Bemidji Speedway personnel, racers, crews and fans extend prayers to Modified and Sprint car driver Ken Hron, who won the feature in the Northern Sprints at Bemidji Speedway last week. Hron was severely injured in a Sprint car incident on Sunday at Proctor Speedway and is currently hospitalized.