AUTO RACING: Father-son duos dominate Bemidji Speedway

Seven winners were members of father-son race teams. Rick and Michael Jacobson won in the Wissota Modifieds and Midwest Modifieds heats, Doyle and Blake Erickson won features in the Wissota Midwest Modified and Mod Fours, Austin Carlson won a pure stock heat while his brother, Dalton, won the Wissota Super Stock feature. They are the sons of Wissota Super Stock driver Tim Carlson.

It was a hot night for racing, but a total of 76 drivers made the trek to Bemidji Speedway and put on a great show for the fans.

Next Sunday the track will host the Outlaw Mini Mods for the first time this season along with the regular race card. Just two race nights remain for Bemidji Speedway points. The season concludes with the 39th Annual Paul Bunyan Stampede on Sept. 22 and 23.

Northern Renegade Sprints Feature

Making their second appearance of the summer at Bemidji Speedway, the Northern Renegade Sprints started the features for the night. Ken Hron and Paul Schultz led the field to the green flag as they swapped leads several times on the first lap. Hron then settled in the front position with Schultz, Caley Emerson, Josh Braford and Jori Hughs in the top five. Tyler Wass charged up from the rear around several sprints and eventually grabbed second behind Hron. Emerson took third with Schultz and Braford finishing the top five.

Wissota Pure Stock Feature

The Wissota Pure Stocks were up next with Travis Bitker on the pole. Following a restart for a Kade Leepers trip over the top of turn three, Michael Roth took the lead with Donahue Wittner, Dusty Caspers, Austin Carlson, and Kevin Baumgarner in the top five. Roth quickly created some space between himself and the field while the next four cars raced nose to tail. Caspers raced up on the inside to challenge Wittner but could not make the pass. Following a late restart for spin the field lined up single file for the final time. Roth held his line and won his second feature of the summer while Wittner, Caspers, Carlson and Baumgarner trailed. Final results were under review by the tech person at the track at press time.

Wissota Super Stocks Feature

Wissota super stocks were on track next led by Brandon Bahr with Dalton Carlson to his right. As they raced into turn one, Carlson took the lead over Matt Sparby with Bahr, Tim Carlson and Jeff Reed chasing. Reed raced up to challenge Tim Carlson for fourth and the two put on a show for the fans with side by side action. Dalton Carlson raced out to a multi car length lead but late in the flag to flag race Sparby slowly reeled the leader in. However, he ran out of laps in the end and Carlson picked up his fourth feature win of the summer to maintain his point lead. Sparby, Bahr, Tim Carlson and Reed filled the top five slots.

Wissota Mod Four Feature

14 Wissota Mod Fours drove on track for the next feature with Nicole Feda on the pole and Garrett Mazurka to her right. Mazurka, showing steady improvement in his rookie season, drove to the lead with Blake Erickson, Dustin Holtquist, Josh Seely-Sautbine, Josh Jensen and Dean Larson holding top five positions. Mazurka slid high and dropped back in the field. Holtquist lost his grip on the back straight and had minor contact dropping him back into fifth moving Jensen into third behind Seely-Sautbine. The action moved Blake Erickson into first and he quickly raced to a large lead of nearly a half lap. Jensen, making his first appearance at the track, raced up side by side with Seely-Sautbine and eventually made the pass for second. A late caution for a spin didn’t deter Erickson’s efforts to win his first Mod Four feature as the young rising star took the checkered flag. Jensen, Seely-Sautbine, Larson, and Nicole Feda brought home top five honors.

Wissota Midwest Modified Feature

Heat winner in the Wissota Midwest Modifieds Michael Jacobson lined up next to Alex Johnson in the feature race with Jacobson powering into the lead with Brandon Bahr, John Farrington, Jeff Reed and Doyle Erickson in the top five. Erickson was on the gas racing and passing both Reed and Farrington for third. He continued on the inside line down the back straight to pass Bahr for second and looked ahead to find Jacobson the leader. Erickson raced inside and took the lead. Jacobson lost the grip and spun sending him tailback for the restart. Following a pair of restarts Reed raced high around Farrington for third as Gary James Nelson, last weeks feature winner, powered up into fifth and later got around Johnson for fourth as Erickson took the checkered for his third feature win. Bahr, Reed, Nelson and Johnson held the top five positions.

Bemidji Mini Stocks Feature

Jordan Thayer and Tavis Seitz led 15 entries in the mini stock feature in row one at the start, and Thayer grabbed the early lead with Shannon George, Mike Hart, Dawson Kimble and Cody Buchanan in the top five. George raced up and around the leader Thayer as Hart raced inside into second. George and Hart raced away from the field of minis and battled for the lead as Blake Erickson and Dawson Kimble raced door to door for third. Contact between Hart and George sent Hart taiback as Nicholas Jensen hit the front retaining wall with tremendous force sending him rolling down the front straight. Jensen immediately waved his hand to signal he was all right in spite of the hard hit. His car was not as fortunate. When racing resumed it was George out front with Kimble racing into second followed by Erickson, Thayer and Buchanan across the finish line.

Wissota Modified Feature

With the orange sun setting behind the trees in the west the Wissota Modifieds rolled on track with Ron Reed on the pole and Keith Keena outside. Keena raced to the lead first with Reed, Josh Beaulieu, and Tim Jackson chasing. Beaulieu charged hard inside down the front straight into turn one and into the lead and quickly raced to a strong lead. Rick Jacobson charged forward from his fourth row start into fifth as Beaulieu pulled further and further from the field. The flag to flag race belonged to Beaulieu as No. 22 took the checkered flag, his first ever at Bemidji Speedway. Keena, Reed, Jackson and Jacobson trailed the winner ending a excellent night of racing.