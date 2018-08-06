Being Kids Night, prizes were given away during intermission. This year, 14 bikes were donated by the Wittner/Headbird racing team and Leech Lake Gaming. Racers also donated T-shirts, gift cards for pizzas and -- special this year -- 92 backpacks filled with school supplies that were given to kids in a raffle.

The Northern Renegades sprint cars will return to Bemidji next Sunday. The Outlaw Mini Mods will make their first appearance at the track this season in two weeks.

The race went green with pole-sitter Dusty Caspers taking the lead over Mike Blevins, Jeremy Cash, Kevin Baumgarner and Jamie Chlebecek. After a caution sent Blevins to the rear of the field, Tyler Kroening was on the move, passing several cars on the high side to take fourth while Josh Berg raced door to door with Kroening and passed him for third.

With the laps ticking off, Baumgarner raced inside on the back straight and took the lead. A late caution slowed the action for one final restart with Baumgarner holding for the win. Caspers was second with Berg, Kroening and Austin Carlson in the top five.

The first race of champions qualifier featured a multi-car crash in turn one that sent several cars to the pits before the race got the green flag with Matt Sparby in the lead. Sparby built a sizable lead before the caution flag waved.

After the restart, a three-wide battle for position developed on the back straight with Dalton Carlson, Brian Bernatos and Tim Carlson, but some contact brought out the yellow flag again.

Once the race was green again, Sparby returned to the lead and finished as the Bemidji Speedway Race of Champions representative with the win. Jeff Reed, Tim Carlson, Bernatos and Brandon Bahr were in the top five.

Dean Shaver started on the pole for the next feature with Nicole Feda to his right.

Blake Erickson spun down the front straight early on, sending him tailback for the restart.

The top three of Shaver, Josh Seely-Sautbine and Dean Larson raced bumper to bumper with Larson moving into second. Larson raced high and then low looking to find a spot to get by Shaver, but Shaver held him off.

The three leaders entered turn one and two in tight formation on the final lap. Shaver slid slightly, contact was made and all three spun to bring out the caution flag. The race was awarded to Larson with Seely-Sautbine, Erickson, Allen Foster and Tonja Stranger in the top five. Larson will represent Bemidji Speedway in the Race of Champions.

Lance Schill of Jamestown, N.D. sat on the pole with Cory Peterson next to him. A second start attempt saw Peterson fly over the top of turn one and down the backside pit gate, ending his nighy.

Later on, Gary James Nelson powered around Schill for second and Doyle Erickson regained fourth from Weston Ramsrud.

With the white flag waving, leader James Trantina III slipped up high in the three/four corner to give Nelson just enough room to take the lead and pull his No. 74 B Mod into victory lane. Aiming his car towards the cheering fans, Nelson climbed atop his car -- with “Autism Awareness” adorning the hood -- and yelled his approval.

Nelson will be the Wissota Race of Champions qualifier from Bemidji. Trantina was second with Schill, Erickson and Ramsrud trailing.

Ross Magnuson commanded the lead for the mini stock feature. Dawson Kimble and Blake Erickson raced side by side for third with the top four all bunched together.

Kimble had the advantage and raced side by side with Magnuson for the lead. With Magnuson on the high side and Kimble inside on the final lap, contact sent Magnuson hard into the front retaining wall. Magnuson was assisted by track medical staff, and said he, “had his bell rung,” but was otherwise okay.

Magnuson was awarded his first win with Billy Foster second and Erickson, Shannon George and Cory Nelson in the top five.

The final Race of Champions qualifier saw Andy Jones of Princeton take the lead over Rick Jacobson, Josh Beaulieu, Dan Ebert and Keith Keena.

The leaders quickly dealt with lapping slow traffic, adding to the race action. Ebert raced up on Jacobson and raced nose to tail for several laps before the caution flag waved for a spin. The restart was led by Jones with Jacobson, Ebert, Beaulieu, and Bret Schmidt trailing.

After another restart and more racing action, Jones took the checkered flag for the win and the ROC qualifier for Bemidji Speedway. Jacobson, Ebert, Schmidt and Davey Mills took home top-five honors to end the night.

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 73-Andy Jones, [1]; 2. 7J-Richard Jacobson, [4]; 3. 60-Dan Ebert, [6]; 4. 4-Bret Schmidt, [8]; 5. 22-Davey Mills, [15]; 6. 47-Danny Vang, [13]; 7. 3-Keith Keena, [3]; 8. 18J-Tyler Jonson, [9]; 9. 8T-Doug VanMill, [12]; 10. 88-Chad Dyrdahl, [11]; 11. 65-Ron Reed, [10]; 12. 16K-Derick Kubitz, [7]; 13. 22B-Josh Beaulieu, [2]; 14. (DNF) 77X-Alan Olafson, [14]; (DQ) 8-Tim Jackson, [5]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 73-Andy Jones, [1]; 2. 22B-Josh Beaulieu, [3]; 3. 4-Bret Schmidt, [5]; 4. 16K-Derick Kubitz, [2]; 5. 18J-Tyler Jonson, [6]; 6. 88-Chad Dyrdahl, [4]; 7. 47-Danny Vang, [8]; 8. 77X-Alan Olafson, [7]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 3-Keith Keena, [1]; 2. 7J-Richard Jacobson, [5]; 3. 60-Dan Ebert, [7]; 4. 8-Tim Jackson, [3]; 5. 65-Ron Reed, [2]; 6. 8T-Doug VanMill, [6]; 7. (DNF) 22-Davey Mills, [4]

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 74-Gary James Nelson, [4]; 2. 19X-James Trantina III, [3]; 3. 17-Lance Schill, [1]; 4. 99E-Doyle Erickson, [6]; 5. 67-Weston Ramsrud, [7]; 6. 8-Tim Jackson, [9]; 7. 21-Wyatt Boyum, [8]; 8. 2R-Jeff Reed, [12]; 9. 29X-Brandon Bahr, [15]; 10. 5BA-Aaron Blacklance, [10]; 11. 19J-Jack Rivord, [13]; 12. 81X-Matt Sparby, [14]; 13. 77B-Logan Bauer, [19]; 14. (DNF) 40F-John Farrington, [17]; 15. (DNF) 10-Michael Blevins, [11]; 16. (DNF) 7-Levi Mutch, [21]; 17. (DNF) 18J-Alex Johnson, [16]; 18. (DNF) 10B-Haley Jones, [22]; 19. (DNF) 7-10-Michael Jacobson, [18]; 20. (DNF) 1S-Scott Bintz, [5]; 21. (DNF) 7P-Cory Peterson, [2]; (DNS) 16-Skyler Smith,

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 67-Weston Ramsrud, [2]; 2. 1S-Scott Bintz, [3]; 3. 19X-James Trantina III, [4]; 4. 5BA-Aaron Blacklance, [7]; 5. 19J-Jack Rivord, [6]; 6. 18J-Alex Johnson, [5]; 7. 77B-Logan Bauer, [1]; 8. (DNF) 10B-Haley Jones, [8]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 21-Wyatt Boyum, [2]; 2. 17-Lance Schill, [1]; 3. 8-Tim Jackson, [3]; 4. 10-Michael Blevins, [4]; 5. 81X-Matt Sparby, [6]; 6. 40F-John Farrington, [5]; 7. 16-Skyler Smith, [7]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 99E-Doyle Erickson, [3]; 2. 7P-Cory Peterson, [1]; 3. 74-Gary James Nelson, [6]; 4. 2R-Jeff Reed, [4]; 5. 29X-Brandon Bahr, [2]; 6. 7-10-Michael Jacobson, [5]; 7. (DNF) 7-Levi Mutch, [7]

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 37-Dean Larson, [6]; 2. 2-Josh Seely-Sautbine, [4]; 3. 99JR-Blake Erickson, [3]; 4. 23-Allen Foster, [9]; 5. 97S-Tonja Stranger, [5]; 6. 95-Brenda Shaver, [8]; 7. 4-Abby Garin, [11]; 8. 5F-Nicole Feda, [2]; 9. 05F-Brian Feda, [10]; 10. 30-Dean Shaver, [1]; 11. (DNF) 26M-Garrett Masurka, [12]; 12. (DNF) 24-Mike Hart, [7]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 99JR-Blake Erickson, [3]; 2. 24-Mike Hart, [5]; 3. 5F-Nicole Feda, [2]; 4. 95-Brenda Shaver, [6]; 5. 23-Allen Foster, [4]; 6. (DNF) 4-Abby Garin, [1]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 37-Dean Larson, [5]; 2. 2-Josh Seely-Sautbine, [1]; 3. 30-Dean Shaver, [6]; 4. 97S-Tonja Stranger, [2]; 5. 05F-Brian Feda, [4]; 6. (DNF) 26M-Garrett Masurka, [3]

A Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 53-Ross Magnuson, [1]; 2. 27-William Foster, [2]; 3. 99JR-Blake Erickson, [3]; 4. 87-Shannon George, [8]; 5. 90-Cory Nelson, [9]; 6. 24-Mike Hart, [16]; 7. 25-Jordan Thayer, [4]; 8. 13H-Andrew Hansen, [7]; 9. 12O-Travis Olafson, [12]; 10. 05-Travis Seitz, [5]; 11. 13J-Nicholas Jessen, [11]; 12. 17T-Trevor Voss, [15]; 13. 4D-Dawson Kimble, [6]; 14. (DNF) 5-Peyton Edelman, [14]; 15. (DNF) 28JR-Waylon Current, [13]; (DNS) 18X-Connor Drewry,

Heat 1 (6 Laps): 1. 87-Shannon George, [5]; 2. 53-Ross Magnuson, [6]; 3. 05-Travis Seitz, [2]; 4. 18X-Connor Drewry, [1]; 5. 28JR-Waylon Current, [3]; 6. 17T-Trevor Voss, [4]

Heat 2 (6 Laps): 1. 99JR-Blake Erickson, [2]; 2. 27-William Foster, [4]; 3. 25-Jordan Thayer, [3]; 4. 13J-Nicholas Jessen, [5]; 5. 5-Peyton Edelman, [1]

Heat 3 (6 Laps): 1. 90-Cory Nelson, [1]; 2. 4D-Dawson Kimble, [2]; 3. 13H-Andrew Hansen, [5]; 4. 12O-Travis Olafson, [3]; 5. (DNF) 24-Mike Hart, [4]

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 72-Kevin Baumgarner, [5]; 2. 5-Dusty Caspers, [1]; 3. 35B-Josh Berg, [7]; 4. 36-Tyler Kroening, [6]; 5. 57-Austin Carlson, [11]; 6. 3-Kade Leeper, [13]; 7. D7-Donahue Wittner, [12]; 8. 22M-Jared Miller, [10]; 9. 89F-Bonnie Farrington, [16]; 10. 12O-Travis Olafson, [20]; 11. 3B-Travis Bitker, [19]; 12. 11-Devyn Weleski, [15]; 13. (DNF) 39-Deryk Weleski, [17]; 14. (DNF) 23X-Chad Tabaka, [18]; 15. (DNF) 10-Michael Blevins, [4]; 16. (DNF) 19-Markia Smith, [9]; 17. (DNF) 4-Jeremy Cash, [2]; 18. (DNF) 3C-Jamie Chlebecek, [3]; 19. (DNF) 87M-Patrick Jerry, [14]; (DQ) 88-Chad Puschinsky, [8]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 3C-Jamie Chlebecek, [4]; 2. 19-Markia Smith, [7]; 3. 88-Chad Puschinsky, [6]; 4. 22M-Jared Miller, [3]; 5. (DNF) 39-Deryk Weleski, [2]; 6. (DNF) 3B-Travis Bitker, [1]; 7. (DNF) 12O-Travis Olafson, [5]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 10-Michael Blevins, [2]; 2. 36-Tyler Kroening, [4]; 3. 4-Jeremy Cash, [1]; 4. 57-Austin Carlson, [7]; 5. 3-Kade Leeper, [3]; 6. 89F-Bonnie Farrington, [6]; 7. (DNF) 23X-Chad Tabaka, [5]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 5-Dusty Caspers, [2]; 2. 35B-Josh Berg, [3]; 3. 72-Kevin Baumgarner, [5]; 4. D7-Donahue Wittner, [6]; 5. 87M-Patrick Jerry, [4]; 6. 11-Devyn Weleski, [1]

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 81X-Matt Sparby, [1]; 2. 2R-Jeff Reed, [5]; 3. 7-Tim Carlson, [6]; 4. 43-Brian Bernotas, [4]; 5. 29X-Brandon Bahr, [10]; 6. 22-Tyler Kintner, [3]; 7. 55S-Ryan Schaufler, [13]; 8. (DNF) 11H-Harley Kroening, [11]; 9. (DNF) 65-Ron Reed, [12]; 10. (DNF) 57-Dalton Carlson, [2]; 11. (DNF) 19-Tristan LaBarge, [7]; 12. (DNF) 19X-James Trantina III, [8]; 13. (DNF) 41-Mikey Vajdl, [9]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 19X-James Trantina III, [6]; 2. 43-Brian Bernotas, [2]; 3. 81X-Matt Sparby, [4]; 4. 2R-Jeff Reed, [3]; 5. 41-Mikey Vajdl, [7]; 6. 11H-Harley Kroening, [1]; 7. 55S-Ryan Schaufler, [5]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 57-Dalton Carlson, [2]; 2. 22-Tyler Kintner, [3]; 3. 19-Tristan LaBarge, [5]; 4. 7-Tim Carlson, [1]; 5. 29X-Brandon Bahr, [6]; 6. 65-Ron Reed, [4]