AUTO RACING: Racing season continues at Bemidji Speedway

A record number of kids brought home made Box Car racers to the track Sunday night and during intermission raced on the track with each getting a medal for their efforts. 36 beautifully crafted box cars were carried with pride onto the track for their chance to race on the front straight of Bemidji Speedway. Lots of excitement, laughs and even a few “crashes” thrilled the kids and fans.

Next Sunday will feature the second Kids Night at the track with all kids 12 and under receiving free admission. The annual Race of Champions will also highlight the show with each Wissota class racing for the opportunity to represent Bemidji Speedway at the Race of Champions later this fall.

Wissota Pure Stock Feature

The feature of the night was the Wissota Pure Stock race. The first two attempts at a start failed with spins but the third try stayed green with Carlson taking the lead over Josh Berg, Dusty Caspers, Tyler Kroening and Kevin Baumgarner. Baumgarner passed Kroening for fourth while up front Berg passed Carlson for the lead followed quickly by Caspers who raced into second before a caution on the front straight slowed the race for a restart. Once the green flag again waved a great duel developed between Berg and Caspers with both holding the lead only to lose it at various spots on the track. It was an excellent race with the top five all bumper to bumper. Berg held on to win his first feature of the summer. Caspers, Carlson, Baumgarner, and Kroening held the top five positions. At press time the feature was under review by the tech inspectors with the possibility of tech infractions coming.

Wissota Super Stock Feature

The Wissota Super Stocks rolled on track next with Harley Kroening on the pole. Making their first appearance at the track this summer were two veteran fan favorites, as Gordie Lancaster and Tal Lucken joined the field of super stocks to the delight of the fans. As the green flag waved Jeff Reed powered to the lead followed by Kroening, Dalton Carlson, Lucken and Tim Carlson. Reed, Kroening and Carlson pulled away from the field quickly but a front straight spin by Tim Carlson, Ron Reed and Lucken slowed the race for a restart. When racing resumed it was Jeff Reed in control with Kroening, Dalton Carlson, Tim Carlson and Ron Reed in the top five and that is how they crossed the finish line to end the race with Jeff Reed claiming his third feature of the summer in the superstock class.

Wissota Midwest Modifieds Feature

A smaller-than-normal field of Wissota Midwest modifieds took the track next with Tim Jackson on the pole. Jackson grabbed the lead with Brandon Bahr, Gary James Nelson, Jeff Reed and Doyle Erickson in the top five. Jackson created a good lead over Bahr as Bahr and Nelson battled side by side for second. Quickly coming up on lapped traffic Jackson made his way around the car. Nelson found room on the front straight to power around Bahr for second as the white flag waved for Jackson. Jackson held his position and took the checkered flag for his first win of the summer. Nelson, Bahr, Reed, and Erickson took top five honors.

Wissota Mod Four Special Feature

The Wissota Mod Fours raced for an increased purse of $350.00 Sunday night. Justin Will started on the pole but as the green flag waved it was Conrad Schwinn who took the lead with Will, Josh Seely-Sautbine, Mike Hart and Dustin Holtquist chasing. Schwinn raced away from the field as Will and Seely-Sautbine dueled for second. The husband and wife race team of Brian and Nicole Feda will have some conversation to discuss as they collided in turn two bringing out the first caution. The restart was led by Schwinn with Will, Seely-Sautbine, Dustin Holtquist, Hart and Dean Larson looking to make advances. Schwinn again created distance between himself and the field. Both Seely-Sautbine and Holtquist got around Will for second and third but that was as far as they got before Schwinn took the checkered flag. Seely-Sautbine, Dustin Holtquist, Justin Will and Mike Hart filled the top five spots.

Wissota Modified Feature

A fine field of 14 Wissota Modifieds came on track next with Keith Keena on the pole. As the green flag waved it was heat winner Chad Dyrdahl taking the lead over Josh Beaulieu, Tim Jackson, Keena and Doug VanMill on lap one. Dyrdahl raced out to a three car length lead before the first caution flag waved for a spin in turn four. Jackson then powered up and into second around Beaulieu as Mills drove low into third. A three-car spin in the first turn brought the yellow flag out and sent Keena to the rear of the field for the restart. The restart started with Dyrdahl leading over Jackson, Mills, Ricky Jacobson and Beaulieu. With the green flag once again waving Mills was on the gas once again passing Jackson for second and raced up to catch Dyrdahl. Another spin in turn one brought out the caution flag again and this time it was Jacobson sent tailback for the restart. The restart was given the green flag and making his first appearance in the top five, Bret Schmidt passed Beaulieu on the high side for fifth. Beaulieu came back to retake the spot lost in the side-by-side racing. Late in the race charging hard down the front straight and into the inside lane Mills passed Dyrdahl for the lead and cruised to the hard fought win, his first of the summer. Dyrdahl was second with Jackson, Beaulieu and Schmidt trailing.

Bemidji Mini Stock feature

An excellent field of 17 mini stocks were led on track by Jordan Thayer and Nic Jessen. With the green flag waving a multi car clash on the back straight brought the first yellow flag out sending several cars to the pits and Cory Nelson to the rear of the field for the restart. As the green flag once again waved it was Shannon George taking the lead over Billy Foster with Mike Hart, Blake Erickson and Dawson Kimble trailing. Hart and Erickson split Foster racing into the second and third positions respectively. Following a restart for debris on the track, Hart was looking for a lane to advance by the leader George. George held off several attempts but following another caution for debris starting single file Hart raced low and into the lead and raced to the checkered flag. George finished second with Kimble, Erickson and Nelson in the top five.