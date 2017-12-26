USXC to open season at Pine Lake

The action will heat up Saturday morning with the top factory drivers seeing who can lay claim to the fastest ice racer in the country. Factory teams have been testing on the lake for two weeks.

The best terrain racers in the country will be competing for year-end points and cash awards. The course is a 10-mile Le Mans style with long straights and many left and right corners. Racers will exceed speeds of 100 mph with the addition of the Pro Open 600 class.

The weekend will also feature 120cc class racing for the kids.

This weekend’s event at Pine Lake is the first of a seven-race season for USXC Racing, the largest cross-country snowmobile racing organization in North America. The 2017-18 season will consist of seven events in Minnesota, North Dakota and Manitoba, which will run from December 2017 to March 2018. More than 300 participants race for year-end points and cash awards over challenging terrain.

Visit USXCRacing.com for a complete schedule and results.