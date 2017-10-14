GIRLS SOCCER: Jacks survive Lakers, head to semifinals

The Jacks (11-5) will, however, need an upset to get past their semifinal opponent, the south’s top-seeded Sartell-St. Stephen, in order to punch a ticket to the section finals.

It took some time to get a shot past the Lakers (10-7-1) keeper, but Kinley Prestegard finally did in the 37th minute for her fourth goal of the season, assisted by Katie Alto.

It would be all BHS would need for the win – and for junior keeper Ali Beard to secure the four-save shutout – but the Jacks added two insurance goals late in the second half.

Harper Toward doubled the Bemidji lead when Isabelle Morin took possession from a Detroit Lakes defender, moved it to Lindsey Hildenbrand, who found Toward with a nice pass for the goal.

A few minutes later, Emma Dean launched a corner through to Annah Schussman on the far post for the 3-0 lead.

The time of Tuesday’s road game against Sartell was yet to be determined at the Pioneer’s presstime. The winner of that matchup plays the winner of North No. 1 East Grand Forks and South No. 2 St. Cloud Cathedral in the Section 8A finals, which will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, at St. Cloud State.