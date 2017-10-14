Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    GIRLS SOCCER: Jacks survive Lakers, head to semifinals

    By Ryan Pietruszewski on Oct 14, 2017 at 11:09 p.m.
    Bemidji High School defenders Jenna Jones (25) and Jacie Lalli (14) run to celebrate the Lumberjacks' opening goal with keeper Ali Beard. The goal, scored by Kinley Prestegard, was the first of three the Jacks would tally in Bemidji's 3-0 win over Detroit Lakes in the Section 8A quarterfinals. (Ryan Pietruszewski | Bemidji Pioneer)1 / 3
    Bemidji High School senior Isabelle Morin tries to work her way around a Detroit Lakes defender during Saturday's section semifinal game at Chet Anderson Stadium (Ryan Pietruszewski | Bemidji Pioneer)2 / 3
    Bemidji High School junior Alyse Stone makes her way up the field in the first half of the Section 8A quarterfinal game against Detroit Lakes on Saturday at Chet Anderson Stadium. (Ryan Pietruszewski | Bemidji Pioneer)3 / 3

    BEMIDJI -- The Section 8A girls soccer bracket has yet to show an upset, including Saturday night’s matchup between the north’s No. 2 Bemidji and No. 3 Detroit Lakes, which ended 3-0 in the Lumberjacks’ favor.

    The Jacks (11-5) will, however, need an upset to get past their semifinal opponent, the south’s top-seeded Sartell-St. Stephen, in order to punch a ticket to the section finals.

    It took some time to get a shot past the Lakers (10-7-1) keeper, but Kinley Prestegard finally did in the 37th minute for her fourth goal of the season, assisted by Katie Alto.

    It would be all BHS would need for the win – and for junior keeper Ali Beard to secure the four-save shutout – but the Jacks added two insurance goals late in the second half.

    Harper Toward doubled the Bemidji lead when Isabelle Morin took possession from a Detroit Lakes defender, moved it to Lindsey Hildenbrand, who found Toward with a nice pass for the goal.

    A few minutes later, Emma Dean launched a corner through to Annah Schussman on the far post for the 3-0 lead.

    The time of Tuesday’s road game against Sartell was yet to be determined at the Pioneer’s presstime. The winner of that matchup plays the winner of North No. 1 East Grand Forks and South No. 2 St. Cloud Cathedral in the Section 8A finals, which will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, at St. Cloud State.

    Explore related topics:sportsLumberjacksprep sportsbemidji high school girls soccergirls soccer
    Advertisement
    randomness