GIRLS SWIMMING: BHS takes second at 8A True Team

Fergus Falls finished third in the nine-team field, but well behind the top two with 1,142.5 points. Perham/New York Mills (1,068) and Park Rapids (926.5) rounded out the top five.

The Lakers won 10 of the 12 events in the meet, including two individual first-place finishes from each Sydney Gulon, Ella Henderson and Jennifer Tracy.

Bemidji’s best output came from Abby Yartz, who took second in the 100 freestyle with a 56.21 mark, just behind Henderson’s 55.86 time.

The Lumberjacks also picked up third-place finishes from Paige Andersen and Nicki Son. Anderson completed the 100 freestyle and the 200 IM in 58.38 and 2:26.02, respectively, while Son’s efforts in the 200 freestyle were good for a 2:10.66 time.

The BHS B relay team, consisting of Yartz, Miranda Port, Anna Fairbanks and Kitara Quick, netted third in the 400 freestyle relay with a 4:05.80 time, trailing only Crookston’s 4:03.83 and Detroit Lakes’ 4:05.53.

Bemidji tallied 11 top-five finishes in all, as well as 25 top-10 finishes.

The Lumberjacks will return to the pool at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17, for a dual meet against Fosston-Bagley in Fosston.

Team results

1-Detroit Lakes 1605.5; 2-Bemidji 1596; 3-Fergus Falls 1142.5; 4-Perham/New York Mills 1068; 5-Park Rapids 926.5; 6-Thief River Falls 895.5; 7-Fosston-Bagley 812; 8-Crookston 723; 9-Warroad/Roseau/G-MR 701.

Individual results

200 Medley Relay: 1-Detroit Lakes A (Tracy, Gulon, Westrum, Henderson) 1:54.74. Bemidji results: 10-BHS A (Korbel, Malterud, Hickman, Melcher) 2:14.43; 12-BHS B (Pollock, Saiger, McCarthy, Quick) 2:16.44; 18-BHS C (Jones, Oster, Fisher, Moen) 2:28.81.

200 Freestyle: 1-Peterson (Detroit Lakes) 2:09.39. Bemidji results: 3-Son 2:10.66; 6-Sether 2:14.05; 10-Fairbanks 2:18.62; 14-Nyberg 2:21.14.

200 IM: 1-Tracy (Detroit Lakes) 2:15.13. Bemidji results: 3-Andersen 2:26.02; 5-Mess 2:28.90; 13-Hickman 2:43.88; 18-Korbel 2:46.20.

50 Freestyle: 1-Henderson (Detroit Lakes) 25.39. Bemidji results: 4-Vincent 27.19; 6-Port 27.62; 12-Melcher 28.78; 16-Burgess 29.35.

1 Meter Diving: 1-Yliniemi (Detroit Lakes) 372.60. Bemidji results: 4-Howard 312.90; 5-Lundquist 311.40; 11-Gibbons 239.50; 12-Schmidt 158.00.

100 Butterfly: 1-Tracy (Detroit Lakes) 59.12. Bemidji results: 5-Mess 1:07.77; 7-Vincent 1:11.28; 13-McCarthy 1:14.43; 16-Fisher 1:18.28.

100 Freestyle: 1-Henderson (Detroit Lakes) 55:86. Bemidji results: 2-Yartz 56.21; 3-Anderson 58.38; 13-Fairbanks 1:04.48; 14-Hickman 1:05.38.

500 Freestyle: 1-Gulon (Detroit Lakes) 5:19.77. Bemidji results: 4-Son 5:56.89; 7-Sether 5:59.28; 9-Quick 6:06.25; 13-Jones 6:09.10.

200 Freestyle Relay: 1 Detroit Lakes A (Henderson, Tracy, Westrum, Gulon) 1:44.25. Bemidji results: 6-BHS B (Yartz, Melcher, Fairbanks, McCarthy) 1:53.37; 8-BHS A (Andersen, Son, Nyberg, Moen) 1:54.76; 9-BHS D (Port, Sether, Lamoure, Alexander) 1:54.95; 10-BHS C (Vincent, Mess, Quick, Burgess) 1:54.99.

100 Backstroke: 1-MacGregor (Crookston) 1:03.40. Bemidji results: 4-Yartz 1:07.04; 15-Korbel 1:15.81; 18-Nyberg 1:17.30; 19-Pollock 1:18.18.

100 Breaststroke: 1-Gulon (Detroit Lakes) 1:10.09. Bemidji results: 7-Port 1:18.80; 12-Oster 1:24.21; 14-Saiger 1:25.43; 21-Malterud 1:30.22.

400 Freestyle Relay: 1-Crookston A (Dingmann, Hoiland, Oman, MacGregor) 4:03.83. Bemidji results: 3-BHS B (Yartz, Port, Fairbanks, Quick) 4:05.80; 5-BHS C (Vincent, Sether, Melcher, McCarthy) 4:09.59; 6-BHS A (Andersen, Mess, Hickman, Korbel) 4:09.59; BHS D (Son, Alexander, Nyberg, Jones) 4:13.52.