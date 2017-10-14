GIRLS SWIMMING: BHS takes second at 8A True Team
DETROIT LAKES -- The Bemidji High School girls swimming and diving team took second place at the Section 8A True Team meet on Saturday, accumulating 1,596 points to fall just shy of host Detroit Lakes’ 1,605.5.
Fergus Falls finished third in the nine-team field, but well behind the top two with 1,142.5 points. Perham/New York Mills (1,068) and Park Rapids (926.5) rounded out the top five.
The Lakers won 10 of the 12 events in the meet, including two individual first-place finishes from each Sydney Gulon, Ella Henderson and Jennifer Tracy.
Bemidji’s best output came from Abby Yartz, who took second in the 100 freestyle with a 56.21 mark, just behind Henderson’s 55.86 time.
The Lumberjacks also picked up third-place finishes from Paige Andersen and Nicki Son. Anderson completed the 100 freestyle and the 200 IM in 58.38 and 2:26.02, respectively, while Son’s efforts in the 200 freestyle were good for a 2:10.66 time.
The BHS B relay team, consisting of Yartz, Miranda Port, Anna Fairbanks and Kitara Quick, netted third in the 400 freestyle relay with a 4:05.80 time, trailing only Crookston’s 4:03.83 and Detroit Lakes’ 4:05.53.
Bemidji tallied 11 top-five finishes in all, as well as 25 top-10 finishes.
The Lumberjacks will return to the pool at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17, for a dual meet against Fosston-Bagley in Fosston.
Team results
1-Detroit Lakes 1605.5; 2-Bemidji 1596; 3-Fergus Falls 1142.5; 4-Perham/New York Mills 1068; 5-Park Rapids 926.5; 6-Thief River Falls 895.5; 7-Fosston-Bagley 812; 8-Crookston 723; 9-Warroad/Roseau/G-MR 701.
Individual results
200 Medley Relay: 1-Detroit Lakes A (Tracy, Gulon, Westrum, Henderson) 1:54.74. Bemidji results: 10-BHS A (Korbel, Malterud, Hickman, Melcher) 2:14.43; 12-BHS B (Pollock, Saiger, McCarthy, Quick) 2:16.44; 18-BHS C (Jones, Oster, Fisher, Moen) 2:28.81.
200 Freestyle: 1-Peterson (Detroit Lakes) 2:09.39. Bemidji results: 3-Son 2:10.66; 6-Sether 2:14.05; 10-Fairbanks 2:18.62; 14-Nyberg 2:21.14.
200 IM: 1-Tracy (Detroit Lakes) 2:15.13. Bemidji results: 3-Andersen 2:26.02; 5-Mess 2:28.90; 13-Hickman 2:43.88; 18-Korbel 2:46.20.
50 Freestyle: 1-Henderson (Detroit Lakes) 25.39. Bemidji results: 4-Vincent 27.19; 6-Port 27.62; 12-Melcher 28.78; 16-Burgess 29.35.
1 Meter Diving: 1-Yliniemi (Detroit Lakes) 372.60. Bemidji results: 4-Howard 312.90; 5-Lundquist 311.40; 11-Gibbons 239.50; 12-Schmidt 158.00.
100 Butterfly: 1-Tracy (Detroit Lakes) 59.12. Bemidji results: 5-Mess 1:07.77; 7-Vincent 1:11.28; 13-McCarthy 1:14.43; 16-Fisher 1:18.28.
100 Freestyle: 1-Henderson (Detroit Lakes) 55:86. Bemidji results: 2-Yartz 56.21; 3-Anderson 58.38; 13-Fairbanks 1:04.48; 14-Hickman 1:05.38.
500 Freestyle: 1-Gulon (Detroit Lakes) 5:19.77. Bemidji results: 4-Son 5:56.89; 7-Sether 5:59.28; 9-Quick 6:06.25; 13-Jones 6:09.10.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1 Detroit Lakes A (Henderson, Tracy, Westrum, Gulon) 1:44.25. Bemidji results: 6-BHS B (Yartz, Melcher, Fairbanks, McCarthy) 1:53.37; 8-BHS A (Andersen, Son, Nyberg, Moen) 1:54.76; 9-BHS D (Port, Sether, Lamoure, Alexander) 1:54.95; 10-BHS C (Vincent, Mess, Quick, Burgess) 1:54.99.
100 Backstroke: 1-MacGregor (Crookston) 1:03.40. Bemidji results: 4-Yartz 1:07.04; 15-Korbel 1:15.81; 18-Nyberg 1:17.30; 19-Pollock 1:18.18.
100 Breaststroke: 1-Gulon (Detroit Lakes) 1:10.09. Bemidji results: 7-Port 1:18.80; 12-Oster 1:24.21; 14-Saiger 1:25.43; 21-Malterud 1:30.22.
400 Freestyle Relay: 1-Crookston A (Dingmann, Hoiland, Oman, MacGregor) 4:03.83. Bemidji results: 3-BHS B (Yartz, Port, Fairbanks, Quick) 4:05.80; 5-BHS C (Vincent, Sether, Melcher, McCarthy) 4:09.59; 6-BHS A (Andersen, Mess, Hickman, Korbel) 4:09.59; BHS D (Son, Alexander, Nyberg, Jones) 4:13.52.