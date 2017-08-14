FOOTBALL: Jacks open practice ahead of new season

After a long offseason, members of the team were eager to pop their helmets back on to gear up for another season.

“You get ready all year long, getting ready for this moment,” senior running back/linebacker Alec White said, “and it finally comes and you think, ‘Wow.’ You spent all that time and you’re proud of yourself because you’re there, you’re ready.”

“We really worked hard this offseason to get to where we’re at right now,” senior linebacker Thor Solien said.

The Jacks ran a gamut of drills in Monday’s practice as the younger players integrated themselves into the team.

“We had a lot of new kids out there in new spots,” offensive coordinator Bryan Stoffel said, “and it was really exciting to see those guys run around and show them what a good offseason of workouts did for them.”

For a young team, preseason practice is about getting back to the basics.

“We’re gonna focus on fundamentals quite a bit,” Stoffel said. “We’re a young team and so we really want to stress the fundamentals and make sure that we’re improving in that area as far as blocking and tackling. When we get better at that, that’s when we’ll get into more and more scheme.”

Bemidji went 1-7 in the regular season last year and suffered a first-round exit to Moorhead in the Section 8-5A playoffs. The Jacks are hard at work to improve from the 2016 campaign.

“We’re just (trying) to really improve the chemistry of the team,” Solien said. “Really just come together as one team and just win together basically.”

The offense will be looking for a new quarterback and lead running back as the team gets closer to the Aug. 31 season opener against Rogers. The graduation of quarterback Jonah Muller and running back Ethan Bush has created an opportunity for others.

Junior Jacob Beberg is getting reps with the varsity while freshmen Brett Tharaldson and Hunter Marcotte are also working with the freshmen and junior varsity, respectively.

In the rushing department, a group of running backs will fill the shoes of Bush, the team’s dominant rusher who accounted for 720 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground last year.

“With the guys that we have coming back, whereas last year we had Ethan -- the one guy -- now we’ll have a group of three to four that potentially could carry the ball on Friday nights,” Stoffel said. “We’re still trying to work our way through that as far as the depth chart and see who rises to the top.”

Senior Jordan Anderson will be likely to get his fair share of carries this season after finishing 2016 as Bemidji’s second-leading rusher with 166 yards. Seniors Calvin Faust and White, as well as junior Caleb Grant, will also line up in the backfield for BHS.

The Lumberjacks will open their season at home on Thursday, Aug. 31, with a 7 p.m. matchup against Rogers.

“This is a team we haven’t played yet, or a team I haven’t personally played,” White said. “We don’t know what to expect for players or formations or anything. But I think that getting ready for the next two weeks is gonna be incredibly helpful and everybody’s gonna come in confident and ready to play some smashmouth football.”