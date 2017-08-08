BHS activities registration open online

This year’s Player/Parent meeting is set for Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 6 p.m. in the BHS Auditorium. Students who would like to participate in an activity are required to attend the meeting.

Gregory A. Dale, a professor of sport psychology and sport ethics at Duke University, will give a special presentation at the 6 p.m. meeting. Dale is also Director of Sport Psychology and Leadership Programs for Duke athletics. He will also present to all fall, winter and spring athletes from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the BHS Auditorium.

In order to participate in any sport or activity, students must have a current Minnesota State High School League sports physical on file, a signed eligibility form and an activity fee paid at the high school by the start of your season. Fall seasons start on Aug. 14. For more information, call the activities office at 218-444-1600 ext. 63316.