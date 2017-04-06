SOFTBALL: BHS surrenders 10 in seventh for 0-2 start

But eight hits, four errors and 10 runs later, the Lumberjacks were tabbed with a 16-11 loss as the Lakers rallied dominantly in the final frame, winning 16-11. By surrendering the win, BHS dropped to 0-2 on the young season after a 5-0 loss to Thief River Falls earlier in the day.

“They didn’t trust their instincts. They didn’t trust that they could make plays anymore,” BHS head coach Brad Takkunen said of his team’s late collapse. “They got scared. All of a sudden, one mistake started to happen and then they got more scared. They were waiting to lose instead of winning the game.”

Leading 11-6 after six innings, Hope Puro went out to try and finish off a complete game. Instead, four of the first five batters reached base -- the other being a sacrifice fly -- and Takkunen opted to put Grace Naig in the circle as the tying run came to the plate.

After an infield single, a Sydney Prussia fly ball dropped in the outfield, bringing in two runs for a tie game.

And even still, the Lakers kept piling it on.

The next five Detroit Lakes batters reached safely, including an RBI double for Maycen Kirchner and an RBI single from Mackenzie Braukmann, which made it 16-11 by inning’s end.

“We had three outs there in the last inning,” Takkunen said of Bemidji’s four errors. “It’s a mindset. It’s a mental mindset where we gotta figure out that the ball is still the same ball that it was in the second inning. Then, once we make a play, you start having confidence that you can do it.”

For as unlikely as the comeback was, it looked even more improbable early on with Bemidji’s fast start.

The Lumberjacks scored three in the first through Makenna Quinn and Puro base knocks. Then BHS added six more in the second, quickly taking a 9-2 lead. It held until the fifth, when Prussia blasted a two-run shot over the center field fence for a 10-5 score.

With each team adding a run by the end of the sixth, the Jacks came within three outs of closing out the win. But 10 straight Lakers reached safely in the seventh, and Detroit Lakes captured the lead to steal the win.

Lauryn Manning earned the victory in the circle, going six innings while striking out seven -- all looking.

In the first game of the day, the Bemidji bats were silenced by TRF’s Alexa Rogalla. She sent the first eight batters down via the strikeout, allowing just two hits in seven innings of work. Naig kept the Prowler offense at bay, as well, but Thief River Falls finally broke through with three runs in the sixth and another pair in the seventh for a 5-0 win.

“Until we do find a way to seal the deal, there’s gonna be a lot of these games,” Takkunen said. “After the second game, I sure hope we can (learn from this).”

The Lumberjacks will look to rebound at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, traveling to Sauk Rapids-Rice for their first road test of the season.

Thief River Falls 5, Bemidji 0

TRF 000 003 2 -- 5-8-0

BHS 000 000 0 -- 0-2-3

WP: Rogalla (7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 11 SO).

LP: Naig (7 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 0 BB, 8 SO).

Detroit Lakes 16, Bemidji 11

DL 020 031 10 -- 16-19-1

BHS 360 110 0 -- 11-17-4

WP: Manning (6 IP, 16 H, 11 R, 2 BB, 7 SO).

LP: Naig (0.0+ IP, 6 H, 6 R, 0 BB, 0 SO).

SV: Kirchner.