Andersen to play in World Deaf Ice Hockey Championships
BEMIDJI -- Taylor Andersen of Bemidji will participate in the World Deaf Ice Hockey Championships in Amherst, N.Y. next month.
The American Hearing Impaired Hockey Association released on Wednesday the 23-man roster for the U.S. team that will compete in the tournament. The competition will also include teams from Canada, Finland, Czech Republic and Kazakhstan.
Andersen is a junior defenseman on the Bemidji High School boys hockey team and recorded two goals and two assists in the 2016-17 season. He has attended AHIHA camp in Chicago the past two summers.
The World Deaf Ice Hockey Championships will take place April 19-29 in Amherst, N.Y., a suburb of Buffalo. Team USA won the Bronze medal at the 2015 Deaflympics held in Khanty-Mansiysk, Russia.