Andersen to play in World Deaf Ice Hockey Championships

Andersen is a junior defenseman on the Bemidji High School boys hockey team and recorded two goals and two assists in the 2016-17 season. He has attended AHIHA camp in Chicago the past two summers.

The World Deaf Ice Hockey Championships will take place April 19-29 in Amherst, N.Y., a suburb of Buffalo. Team USA won the Bronze medal at the 2015 Deaflympics held in Khanty-Mansiysk, Russia.