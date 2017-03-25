Jacks kick off track season at Lions’ Invite

“It was a good first meet. It’s two weeks in (since practice began) so can’t complain,” BHS boys head coach Steve Sneide said. “Our biggest goal today was just to shake the legs out and just get a meet in. Kids get a little antsy and they want to get on the track. They performed well.”

The Bemidji boys recorded 221 points to win the meet ahead of second-place Moorhead’s 180 points.

“Our biggest goal is kind of improving in our individual events and working on our techniques, whether it’s sprinting technique, hurdling technique, (or) jumping,” Sneide said.

The Jacks’ 4x800 relay team crossed the line three seconds ahead of Moorhead to win the event in a time of 9:18.18. BHS teams also won the 4x200 and 4x400 relays in times of 1:39.28 and 3:38.51, respectively.

Alex Vollen eked out a close finish in the 200-meter dash, winning the race by .05 seconds in a time of 24.89 seconds.

Daniel Tobon won the 60-meter hurdles in 9.29, Calvin Faust was victorious in the 60-meter dash in 7.3 seconds and Cody Roder won the 400-meter dash in 52.5 seconds. Over in the long distance events, Soren Dybing took first in the 1600-meter run in 5:09.26.

Isaac Berg finished first in the 800-meter run, clocking a time of 2:03.21. Right behind him, Linaes Whiting and Riley Berg placed second and third with times of 2:09.64 and 2:22.22, respectively.

In the field events, Ryan Bieberdorf won the long jump with a jump of 20-3.5 and the triple jump with an attempt of 40-10.

The Bemidji girls team began its season with a third-place finish at the Lions’ Invite Saturday.

“It was a good first meet. It’s a good time to get the kids out and try under a real meet setting,” BHS girls head coach Chris Lehman said. “It’s nice just to get some times on the kids so we know where they’re at so we can kind of plan practices well.”

The Lumberjacks recorded 100.5 points to finish behind Moorhead (190.5) and International Falls (115.5).

“It’s about trying kids in different events (in) the first meet of the year,” Lehman said. “It lets kids kind of pick something they’re comfortable doing for that first meet. Kind of get the jitters out of the way.”

Sadie Hamrin topped the podium in the 1600-meter run, recording a time of 5:42.86 to take first. BHS also cracked the top spot in the 4x200 relay, clocking a time of 1:57.74.

Ciara Cermak came within .04 seconds of winning the 60-meter dash, taking second with a time of 8.38 seconds. Cermak also placed second in the triple jump with a jump of 31-09.5 while teammate Tara Tesch finished third with an attempt of 31-07.5.

Abby Mueller finished less than two seconds behind first place to take second in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:04.63.

The Lumberjack track and field teams will return to BSU at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, for the Little Amik 1 meet.

Boys Team Results

1-Bemidji 221; 2-Moorhead 180; 3-Grand Forks Red River (N.D.) 77; 4-International Falls 52; 5-United North Central 8; 6-Virginia 6.

Girls Team Results

1-Moorhead 190.5; 2-International Falls 115.5; 3-Bemidji 100.5; 4-Grand Rapids 64; 5-Grand Forks Red River (N.D.) 62.5; 6-Virginia 14; 7-United North Central 9.