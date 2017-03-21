BHS wrestlers honored with postseason awards

Senior Xavier Whalen tallied 18 pins to lead the Jacks and took home the JimBob Graves Most Falls Memorial Award as a result. Whalen also won Most Improved Wrestler.

Senior Nick Peterson finished with the most wins on the varsity team with 30 while sophomore Nate Golden had the most near fall points with 79.

Freshman Joe Hudson led the team with 23 reversals and was named Outstanding Freshman. Junior Jon Solum earned the award for Most Improved Junior.

Sophomore Chance Hinrichs secured the most takedowns with 55. Sophomore Nic Geiger took home the Steve Castagna Dedicated Wrestler Award and sophomore Alan Wuori was presented the Off-Season Dedication Award.

Jay Seitz was honored with the Suzette Andersen Parent Dedication Award.

BHS was also recognized as being Academic All-State by the Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association for posting a team GPA of 3.76, the second highest in Class 2A.

The ninth-grade wrestling team was also recognized for its second-place finish at state, as were individual qualifiers Colton Hinrichs, Justin Nelson and Chase Smith.

On the junior varsity side, freshman Ryan Yang led the team with 26 wins, 42 takedowns, 17 falls, 126 team points and tied sophomore Codie Desrosier with 40 nearfall points apiece. Smith led the team with 11 reversals.