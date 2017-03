The Bemidji High School JV girls basketball team lost its last two games at home to Grand Rapids and on the road at Moorhead to finish with a record of 21-4. Pictured in front (from left to right): Morgan Schlee, Shelby Andersen, Katie Alto, Mikerra Matthews, Taylor Wade, Lindsey Hildenbrand and Allison Beard. In the back (from left to right): Ciara Cermak, Mackenzie Nicklason, Macy Flatness, Klaryssa Whelan, coach Brett Nordquist and Rebecca Matheney. (Submitted photo)