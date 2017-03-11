The No. 3-seeded Lumberjacks led 35-33 at halftime but were unable to keep up with the No. 2-seeded Cardinals and their hot second-half shooting.

“I think even tonight that was one of our better efforts of the season,” BHS head coach Travis Peterson told KBUN radio after the game. “Credit to Alexandria. They hit shots and they got us a little bit on the boards and on the interior but (I’m) really proud of the boys. (It’s) hard to see it end.”

A back-and-forth first half saw the lead bounce from team to team. Junior guard Linaes Whiting scored 11 points before the break as he got the Jacks out to a 14-10 start in the opening minutes.

Alex scored five straight to take a 15-14 lead and eventually pushed the advantage to as many six points at 25-19.

BHS then rattled off seven straight as junior guard Jace Peterson splashed a three to give BHS a 26-25 lead. Justin Balcome tied it at 28-28 but senior forward Jeremy Beberg regained a 30-28 lead for the Jacks with 3:08 left.

A Cardinal three made it 31-30 Alex before the score arrived at 33-30 with 2:10 left.

Beberg continued to roll, landing consecutive shots to push Bemidji ahead 34-33. A free throw let the Jacks arrive at a 35-33 halftime score.

The teams fought for the lead early in the second half as the Jacks owned as a large an advantage as 40-34 thanks to a three by senior guard Caden Rolfes.

Alex twice more took the lead only for Bemidji to battle back. BHS was up 50-49 until Trey Hoepner buried a three to make it 52-50 Cardinals.

Senior forward Caleb Carlson landed a putback to tie it at 52-all but could not convert the free throw during the and-one attempt.

Jaran Roste hit a shot to secure Alexandria a 54-52 lead. The Cardinals never trailed again, leading by as much as 74-61 with under five minutes left.

Bemidji attempted to mount a late comeback but it fell short as Alexandria advanced to the Section 8-3A final, setting up a rematch of last year’s title game with top-seeded Fergus Falls.

Whiting finished with 25 points to lead Bemidji while Rolfes and Beberg capped their high school careers with 14 and 12 points, respectively.

The Lumberjacks end the year at 19-8, the most wins for the program since the 2010-11 season.

“We’ve got seven seniors. It’s hard to see it end for those guys. They fought so hard,” Peterson said. “But I’m really proud of them how they stuck together and decided that they were a man on this team and not the man. And that’s what took us as far as we did.”

Alexandria 84, Bemidji 74

BHS 35 39 -- 74

ALX 33 51 -- 84

Bemidji (19-8) -- Whiting 25; Rolfes 14; Beberg 12; J. Peterson 7; Rodgers 6; Carlson 6; Hogquist 2; Bieberdorf 2.

Alexandria (21-7) -- Balcome 23; Hoepner 15; Roste 15; Anderson 14; Hockert 9.