The 2011-12 season was the most recent appearance for the Lumberjacks at this late a stage of the season.

On Saturday night, this year’s squad will hope to duplicate the results of that BHS team from five years ago and progress to a section title game. No. 3-seeded Bemidji will take on No. 2 Alexandria in the Section 8-3A semifinals at 7:30 p.m. in Moorhead.

The Jacks were members of Class 4A when they made it to the 2012 Section 8-4A championship game as a No. 6 seed before falling to No. 5 Moorhead.

That tournament marked the last time BHS had won a playoff game.

Until Tuesday night.

An 83-68 home victory over No. 6 seed Sartell-St. Stephen saw the Jacks on to this year’s semifinals. The game was not only the first win but the first home playoff game for this senior class.

“I just appreciate the fans coming out tonight,” BHS head coach Travis Peterson said after Tuesday’s win. “Again, (I’m) really thankful for that on behalf of our seniors. The seven seniors played a lot of games here on this court in their time here at Bemidji High School. To have the fans come out tonight and cheer them on was pretty special.

“I’ve spent time coaching these kids since seventh grade, those seniors, and to see them realize this, to have a home win for the first time in a long time for a playoff game is pretty cool. And to come out on top is even more special.”

Bemidji took the Cardinals down to the wire in their first meeting in Alexandria on Jan. 28. The Jacks attempted a three with a chance to win in the final seconds but the shot did not fall as Alexandria came away with a 61-58 victory.

“They’re really lengthy, they’re a good team,” senior captain Caden Rolfes said of Alexandria. “They’re fast just like us but I believe we can beat them. We went down to the last seven seconds against them the first time. So we’ll take it to them (in) the second round.”

The Cardinals have gone 9-2 against section opponents this season, tied for the best mark in 8-3A with defending section champion and top-seeded Fergus Falls, who will face No. 5 Detroit Lakes in the other semifinal at 6 p.m. Saturday. The Jacks went 7-3 against section opponents this year.

The Section 8-3A title game is scheduled for Thursday, March 16, at a neutral site. If the Lumberjacks can earn their first win over Alexandria since the 2010-11 season, they will be there.