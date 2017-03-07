The No. 3-seeded Lumberjacks, who were hosting their first home playoff game since 2011, trailed by 11 points in the first half before a late run secured a nine-point halftime lead that they never relinquished.

Caden Rolfes paced the Jacks with a career-high 30 points while teammate Linaes Whiting followed with 21.

"When you can come out on top in a section game at home, you can't ask for more than that," BHS head coach Travis Peterson said. "Sometimes they're not pretty but that one was. I was really proud of how we sustained our effort and execution almost the entire game."

The No. 6-seeded Sabres actually led for most of the first half, taking a 24-13 lead with 9:55 left before halftime for their largest lead of the game.

"We had a timeout and our captain Caden Rolfes actually got on the guys a little bit in the timeout and said, 'Hey guys, right now they want it more than we do.' That was nice for a senior captain to step up and I was just proud of the way the guys responded to that.

"He's been a leader all year. He led us on the court tonight but he also led us in that timeout and that was an awesome moment to see a kid step up and take that leadership....The guys just refused to lose tonight."

"I just told the guys that we gotta want it and we wanted it after that first timeout," Rolfes said. "We came out and just executed and everything started falling for us."

The Lumberjacks went on a brief 9-4 run to narrow the deficit to 28-22 with about eight minutes left.

The Sartell lead stood at 30-24 until Jace Peterson banked in a three to make it 30-27. Caleb Carlson converted a pair of free throws a moment later to cut the deficit to one point.

Peterson then hit pay dirt from long range and buried another three to give Bemidji its first lead of the game at 32-30 with 4:45 left.

The Sabres tied it once more at 32-all and briefly took a 33-32 lead but the Jacks had another run left in them.

BHS exploded for a 10-0 run in the final two minutes to go ahead 42-33 at the break. Rolfes nailed a trey to give BHS a 35-33 lead with 1:20 left. The Jacks never trailed again.

Jeremy Beberg laid in a bucket before an old-fashioned three-point play by Rolfes extended it to 40-33. Whiting lofted a high arching shot that found the bottom of the barrel as time expired in the first half to give BHS a nine-point lead at halftime.

"(The run) was huge for us. It got the student section fired up and everyone was just going nuts," Rolfes said. "That gave us a lot of momentum going into the second half."

The Jacks outscored the Sabres 41-35 in the second frame as BHS shooters picked up where they left off. BHS led by as many as 27 points, up 73-46 with under eight minutes left, before finalizing the score at 83-68.

Fans packed the gym and helped provide Bemidji a true home court advantage for the team's first home playoff game with this class of players.

"It was special," Rolfes said of the atmosphere. "I've played for four years and I've never seen anything like that and it was a lot of fun."

The Jacks now have a date in Moorhead with No. 2-seeded Alexandria in the Section 8AAA semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11.

Bemidji had a chance to beat Alexandria at the buzzer in their Jan. 28 road meeting. BHS had possession with under eight seconds left and down two but missed a three as they went on to lose 61-58.

"I like our matchup with Alex. I think I like that as our next opponent and we know quite a bit about them," Peterson said. "They're a very nice team. They're very disciplined and they're strong in all facets of the game. We're gonna have to play well to beat them but I really like the opportunity to play them on a neutral court.... We're a couple games away from where we want to get to and it's gonna fun. Saturday's gonna be fun."

Bemidji 83, Sartell-St. Stephen 68

SAR 33 35—68

BHS 42 41—83

Bemidji—Rolfes 30; Whiting 21; Beberg 8; Carlson 7; J. Peterson 6; Rodgers 5; Bieberdorf 4; Roder 2.

Sartell-St. Stephen—Markman 17; Meyer 14; Walz 10; Belling 8; Simpson 6; Stark 5; Gieske 3; Och 3; Fernholz 2.