The Lumberjacks received the No. 3 seed when seedings were announced Sunday and will take on No. 6 Sartell-St. Stephen in a quarterfinal game Tuesday at the BHS Gymnasium.

The contest marks the first home playoff game for the Jacks since the 2010-11 season. Coincidentally, the Sabres were also Bemidji’s opponent in that quarterfinal matchup, a 70-53 Jacks win.

“It’s something that the boys set their sights on coming into the season,” BHS head coach Travis Peterson said. “It’s nice that they’ve earned it and they’re looking forward to it.”

Bemidji beat Sartell, 68-59, earlier this season in a Dec. 15 road game that was the first meeting between the schools since that aforementioned 2011 playoff contest.

“It was kind of a learning experience for us because we haven’t played them in recent years and added them to our schedule this year,” Peterson said of the December meeting. “I guess we learned that we match up pretty well with them. They’re pretty similar to us in size I guess and I think that it’s gonna be a battle. I think they’re a nice team that, if they shoot well, it could be an interesting game.”

The Jacks completed the regular season at 18-7, their best mark since going 20-5 in 2010-11, and went 6-3 against section opponents.

Sartell ended at 10-16 overall and 4-6 within Section 8AAA.

Fergus Falls received the No. 1 seed for the section playoffs after going 22-4 while Alexandria is the No. 2 seed after finishing 19-7.

Win or lose, Tuesday will be the final home game for BHS as the semifinals will be played in Moorhead and the title game at a neutral site.

“I like where we’re at. I like the scoring that is happening for us right now,” Peterson said. “If we can pair that up with a solid defensive effort, I think we have a chance every night that we hit the court. (We’re) really excited to get after it Tuesday night and have a chance to play at home in front of our fans and see where we can go.”

Section 8AAA playoffs schedule

Quarterfinals (Tuesday, March 7, at 7 p.m.)

No. 5 Detroit Lakes at No. 4 Sauk Rapids-Rice

No. 8 Little Falls at No. 1 Fergus Falls

No. 6 Sartell-St. Stephen at No. 3 Bemidji

No. 7 Thief River Falls at No. 2 Alexandria

Semifinals (Saturday, March 11, at Moorhead)

DL/SR-R vs. LF/FF, 6 p.m.

S-SS/BJI vs. TRF/Alex, 7:30 p.m.

Final (Thursday, March 16, at neutral site)

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.