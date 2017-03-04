Each team struggled from the field early in a first half that began sluggishly.

Senior Laura Bieberdorf drove to the rim with under three minutes to go in the half for a bucket that gave the Jacks an 18-17 lead.

A moment later Addison DeMaine drained a three to regain a 20-18 lead for Sartell, a lead they would never relinquish.

Alexis Winter buried another shot from beyond the arc less than a minute later as the Sabres thrived from long distance to take a 26-19 halftime lead, ending the half on a 9-1 run.

Sophomore Evette Morgan converted at the rim to narrow the margin to 26-22 early in the second half but Bemidji was unable to keep up with the Sabres who responded with 10 unanswered points to pull ahead 36-22.

It was Morgan who again whittled the deficit back to within single digits after her three made it 52-44 with 2:23 remaining. However, Sartell was able to hold on comfortably in the final minutes with its reliable free throw shooting to come away with the victory.

Bieberdorf led the Jacks with 13 points while Morgan and junior Morgan Schlee each finished with seven points.

Winter posted a game-high 14 points for the Sabres. Megan Sieben followed with 12 points, all from free throws, while DeMaine and Emily Driste tallied 11 points apiece.

Bemidji ends its season at 14-13, its first winning season since 2009-10. Sartell-St. Stephen improves to 18-10 and will move on to meet top-seeded Alexandria in the section championship game on Thursday, March 9.

Sartell-St. Stephen 59, Bemidji 47

BHS 19 28 -- 47

SAR 26 33 -- 59

Bemidji -- Bieberdorf 13; Morgan 7; Schlee 7; Naig 6; Whelan 5; Hildenbrand 4; Willford 2; Wade 2; Cermak 1.

Sartell-St. Stephen -- Winter 14; Sieben 12; DeMaine 11; Driste 11; Ellis 9; Deters 2.