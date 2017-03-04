SWIMMING: Bemidji's Hendricks takes 16th at state

The Lumberjack advanced to the consolation finals after taking 15th place in preliminaries Friday.

Hendricks has only competed in the 500 free four times competitively since his third-place finish at the Section 5A meet last weekend. BHS head coach Kristen McRae said that he has shown consistency in his relatively new event.

“In the four times that he has swam this officially now and gotten timed, he has been within a second pretty much of his time every single time,” McRae said. “He was consistent today. He swam a good race. Wasn’t quite as fast as he had been yesterday but he put it all out there on day one and he just of hoped he could ride through to day two.”

The sophomore could end up competing in the event again next season, albeit at an earlier point in the season.

“I think he would like to be in there and try again next season,” McRae said. “He’ll take a little bit of time off now and then hop back in the water this spring and summer and start training again. But he found an event that we’ve had success in for a short period of time so I would assume that we’re gonna give that a little bit of an earlier try next boys’ season. We won’t wait until the last meet.”

Griffin Wolner of Winona won the 500 free with a time of 4:39.62. Breck/Blake won the boys Class A team title with 349.5 points while Bemidji finished 33rd with the one point earned by Hendricks.