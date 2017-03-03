All four Lumberjacks were making their state tournament debuts as the group sustained first-round losses to open play.

“I thought the kids wrestled well. They were competitive,” BHS head coach Rance Bahr said. “We had some tough matchups. When you get down here everybody’s tough and unfortunately things didn’t quite work out for them. The three kids that have lost out at this point are all underclassmen and I think they got some invaluable experience coming down here and witnessing the state tournament and participating in it. I look forward to seeing what they do with this experience looking into next year.”

Senior Xavier Whalen is still alive in the consolation quarterfinals after ending Friday by pinning Walker Russek of Delano in 2:37 in a heavyweight match. Earlier in the day, Whalen lost by fall in 2:47 in the first round to Manny Alvarez of Columbia Heights.

“He’s been excited to get to the state tournament. We’re excited for him,” Bahr said. “He’s actually wrestling very well. The kid that he lost to first round was a very, very good kid and we knew that going in.”

Jon Solum was pinned in 2:44 by Simley’s Jake Gliva, the top-ranked wrestler in the state at 126 pounds. The junior then lost by fall in 2:15 to Ezra Kaping of Litchfield in wrestlebacks.

Chance Hinrichs was eliminated after losing his first-round match at 145 pounds to St. Paul Johnson’s Luis Cirilo, who is ranked No. 7 in the state. The sophomore did not progress to the consolation bracket because of Cirilo’s quarterfinal loss.

Bryce Golden fell 11-3 by major decision at 106 pounds to Princeton’s Kyle Boeke, who is ranked No. 5 in the state. The sophomore lost to Jerry Simes of Litchfield 9-3 in wrestlebacks to end his tournament.