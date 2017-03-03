The sophomore clocked a time of 5:06.60 to place 15th during preliminaries, earning a spot in today’s consolation final. Hendricks is the Lumberjacks’ sole representative at the state meet.

“His performance in today’s race was pretty solid,” BHS head coach Kristen McRae said. “When you get to this competition here people are very lucky if they can maintain and hold their times and Sam did a nice job of that, which I think made the difference for him getting in top 16.”

Hendricks was only .23 seconds off of his time from last week’s Section 5A meet, where he finished third in the race and qualified for his first state meet.

“It’s not often where a first-time participant at the high school state meet makes it back for finals day two,” McRae said. “This is good progress and it’ll be fun tomorrow.”

Spencer Pruett of Breck/Blake posted the fastest prelim time in the 500 free with a 4:42.32.

The Class A state meet concludes at noon today at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center in Minneapolis.