BOYS BASKETBALL: Whiting scores 34 to lift Jacks past Lakers

The victory capped an 18-7 regular season for the Lumberjacks on what was one of their most successful shooting nights all year.

“Early in the season we talked several times about how nice it’s gonna be when we start making shots,” BHS head coach Travis Peterson said. “We knew we could shoot better than we were probably the first seven or eight games of the season….But boy they knocked the rust off tonight. Linaes was very effective getting to the rim but also knocking down outside shots. He did everything and he distributed the ball when they brought a second defender.”

Whiting, a junior guard, scored 22 points in the second half and finished with four 3-pointers.

“It was fun but it was a lot of credit to my teammates because we were moving the ball well on offense and creating big holes for me to drive in,” Whiting said. “And we were also running in transition so it was easier to score.”

Rolfes contributed 18 points while Caleb Carlson and Ryan Bieberdorf also broke double digits with 15 and 10 apiece. Jace Peterson had team-highs in assists and steals with seven and four, respectively.

The score was knotted at 21-21 with under seven minutes to go before the break when Carlson rolled a layup off the tip of his finger to secure Bemidji’s lead for the remainder of the half.

Carlson gave BHS its largest lead of the half with a successful putback attempt to make it 33-25 with 1:25 left.

However, back-to-back treys from Adam Daggett quickly narrowed the gap to 33-31 at the break.

The Lakers (14-11) briefly retook a 36-35 lead early in the second half but the Jacks produced a 13-2 run that was started by another Whiting three.

Bemidji was ahead 48-38 four minutes into the half when Daggett was called for an intentional foul on a DL inbounds play that left Jace Peterson on the ground as Daggett turned to go upcourt. Unhappy with the call, DL head coach and BHS graduate Aaron Swenson was assessed two technical fouls that resulted in his ejection from the game.

“I didn’t think that it was an intentional foul,” Peterson said. “It was a tough call. I thought it could have been a personal foul. It could have been a personal foul either way….(The official) thought that the guy got an elbow to the head and called it an intentional foul. I didn’t think the kid had any intention there. It was just a bad situation.”

Rolfes went to the line for six free throw attempts and converted five to lurch BHS ahead 53-38 without any time elapsing.

“It was a turning point for us,” Peterson said. “When you can put five points on the board with the clock stopped, that’s a difference.”

From that moment, the Jacks never looked back as shots continued to rain down on the way to the 84-68 win.

Bemidji likely has home court advantage locked up for the first round of the Section 8AAA playoffs, which begin Tuesday, March 7.

“I think we have a good shot at the No. 3 seed,” Peterson said. “That’s where we’re sitting now but Sauk Rapids is nipping at our heels.”

Playoff seedings will officially be announced Sunday, March 5.

Bemidji 84, Detroit Lakes 68

DL 31 37 -- 68

BHS 33 51 -- 84

Bemidji -- Whiting 34; Rolfes 18; Carlson 15; Bieberdorf 10; Roder 4; Hogquist 3.

Detroit Lakes -- Cihak 21; Doppler 19; Daggett 15; Bettcher 5; Mcleod 5; Kerzman 3.

The BHS freshmen boys basketball team completed its undefeated season with a 25-0 record. The junior varsity team also posted a winning mark, going 20-5.