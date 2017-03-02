BOYS SWIMMING: Late season change pays off for Hendricks

The Bemidji High School sophomore spent most of his time this season swimming the 100-yard backstroke. Hendricks was not lacking in that event, as he earned multiple first-place finishes in the 100 back at meets earlier in the season.

But Bemidji’s coaches decided to move Hendricks over to the long distance event before the final meet of the regular season at Duluth East on Feb. 9. In that race he was disqualified for moving on the block.

“When he went into sections he truly had no official time,” BHS head coach Kristen McRae said. “We just had a feeling that was his event.

“We knew he was a good freestyler. He swam the 500 at the Duluth meet and got disqualified. And we saw his time. That was our last meet of the year and we started looking to see where he was timewise and at that point we decided the best move was to move him from the 100 back to the 500 free. We definitely made the right decision.”

“You just need to hold your pace steady and don’t die out,” Hendricks said of participating in long distance races. “Short distance is just all-out the whole time. (In the) 500 you’ve gotta pace a little.”

Hendricks is not the only member of his family to have qualified for state in the 500 free.

His older sister, Lexie, made it to state in the event three straight years from 2010-2012 for the Lumberjacks.

“It wasn’t challenging for Sam,” McRae said of his transition to the 500 free. “I think he’s got a little bit of the distance genes going for him because that’s what his sister did.”

The change has certainly paid off for the sophomore, McRae said.

“We noticed at practice that the kid has endurance. He is able to maintain paces. And then at 100 you’ve gotta have those good backstroke turns and the underwaters, which we were lacking. It was a very, very smart move and training wise I think our guys in general are trained to do anything. So it was an easy, easy transition.”

When Hendricks leaps into the pool for today’s state preliminaries, it will be just the third time this season he will have competed in the 500 free after his two races at the section meet.

Preliminaries for the Class A state meet begin at noon today at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center in Minneapolis.