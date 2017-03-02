BHS quartet heads to state wrestling tourney
ST. PAUL -- Four members of the Bemidji High School wrestling team will take the mat at the Xcel Energy Center for the first time when the Class AA state individual wrestling tournament begins today in St. Paul.
The Lumberjack quartet of senior Xavier Whalen, junior Jon Solum and sophomores Bryce Golden and Chance Hinrichs are all first-time competitors at the state meet.
Whalen (28-9) has waited the longest of all of them. The Section 8AA heavyweight champion will wrestle Manny Alvarez (36-2) of Columbia Heights in his first round match in the 285-pound weight class.
The remaining three Lumberjacks will go up against ranked wrestlers in their first-round bouts.
Hinrichs (24-10) will square off with Luis Cirilo (33-3) of St. Paul Johnson in a 145-pound first round match. Cirilo is ranked No. 7 in the state in his weight class.
Solum (24-15) is set to meet Simley’s Jake Gliva, the top-ranked wrestler in the state at 126 pounds. Gliva (41-2) travelled with Simley to Bemidji in December, beating Owen Lucas by fall in his match against BHS.
Golden (27-13) will see Princeton’s Kyle Boeke (31-4) in his opening round 106-pound match. Boeke is ranked No. 5 in the state in the weight class.