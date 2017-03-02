BHS quartet heads to state wrestling tourney

The Lumberjack quartet of senior Xavier Whalen, junior Jon Solum and sophomores Bryce Golden and Chance Hinrichs are all first-time competitors at the state meet.

Whalen (28-9) has waited the longest of all of them. The Section 8AA heavyweight champion will wrestle Manny Alvarez (36-2) of Columbia Heights in his first round match in the 285-pound weight class.

The remaining three Lumberjacks will go up against ranked wrestlers in their first-round bouts.

Hinrichs (24-10) will square off with Luis Cirilo (33-3) of St. Paul Johnson in a 145-pound first round match. Cirilo is ranked No. 7 in the state in his weight class.

Solum (24-15) is set to meet Simley’s Jake Gliva, the top-ranked wrestler in the state at 126 pounds. Gliva (41-2) travelled with Simley to Bemidji in December, beating Owen Lucas by fall in his match against BHS.

Golden (27-13) will see Princeton’s Kyle Boeke (31-4) in his opening round 106-pound match. Boeke is ranked No. 5 in the state in the weight class.