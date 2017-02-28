BOYS BASKETBALL: BHS holds off Brainerd to win 76-68

The Lumberjacks (17-7) had a 17-point lead that was reduced to three points in barely a minute left, but still they survived.

“That was fun basketball game -- start to finish. Of course it’s always fun when you come out on top,” head coach Travis Peterson said. “But I thought it was a game between a couple of pretty even teams. Brainerd’s a nice team. They’ve rattled off a lot of nice wins here in the second half of the season and we were proud to beat them. That’s a tough matchup.”

The Jacks owned a 31-26 lead early in the second half before catching fire. Bemidji went on a 26-14 run, which was initiated by a Caden Rolfes three, leading by as many as 17 points.

Caleb Carlson sunk a pair of free throws from the foul line to bring the lead to 57-40 with under seven minutes to go.

But the Warriors (10-15) got hot from the field to rapidly regain the ground they had lost. Brainerd used a 26-12 run of its own to whittle the Jacks’ lead down to 69-66 with 1:20 remaining.

It was Chris Karels who buried a three to make it a one possession game as the Brainerd junior accounted for nine points, all from three-pointers, during the late run.

“They’re a very good shooting team a lot of the time and they got behind in the first half. They didn’t shoot well, fortunate for us,” Peterson said. “I thought that was due to our defense…. But I thought the second half they made some nice adjustments and tried to get inside on us and it was working. They were able to whittle away. But I think overall it was just a game of runs and they had one there late in the second half and we were able to finally stop it and have a little run of our own at the end.”

Bemidji called timeout with 1:10 left to set up Rolfes for a drive to the lane, getting fouled in the process. The senior nailed both foul shots and his teammates made another five down the stretch as the Jacks held the Warrior to two points in the last minute to clinch the 76-68 win.

“That’s playoff basketball right there,” Peterson said. “You’re gonna come down to some tight games and eventually you’re gonna run into a night when your shots aren’t going down. You gotta find another way. You’re gonna run into nights when your starters get in foul trouble and you gotta depend on your bench a little more like we did tonight.”

After a back-and-forth few opening minutes, Linaes Whiting pulled up from three-point land and buried a trey to give Bemidji an 11-9 lead with 11:20 left in the half. The Jacks led from that point on for the rest of the first half.

Both teams reached the double bonus with nearly three minutes still remaining in the first. Brainerd committed 12 first-half fouls to Bemidji’s 11.

Bemidji pushed the lead to as many as nine points, pulling ahead 27-18 on a pair of Adam Hogquist free throws with 46 seconds left in the frame to cap a 19-9 run. Michael Russell drove the lane to cut the Warriors’ deficit to 27-20 at halftime.

Whiting paced the Jacks with 21 points while Rolfes followed with 18 and Carlson with 14.

Bemidji’s bench had a productive night with Hogquist tallying seven points and Javon Rodgers five.

Michael Bieganek led Brainerd with 20 points with Russell adding 16 and Karels 15.

The Lumberjacks conclude their regular season Thursday night at home against Detroit Lakes. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.

Bemidji 76, Brainerd 68

BRN 20 48 -- 68

BJI 27 49 -- 76

Bemidji -- Whiting 21; Rolfes 18; Carlson 14; Hogquist 7; J. Peterson 7; Rodgers 5; Beberg 2; Roder 2.

Brainerd -- Bieganek 20; Russell 16; Karels 15; Burggraff 9; Shelito 4; Lundberg 2; Zimmerman 2.