GIRLS BASKETBALL: BHS upsets TRF in section playoff opener

On Tuesday night, the Lumberjacks snapped both of those streaks.

The sixth-seeded Jacks upset the third-seeded Prowlers 71-54 in Section 8-3A action.

The Lumberjacks (14-12) shot out to a 38-24 halftime lead and put the Prowlers (15-12) out of it early.

TRF had a chance to cut Bemidji’s lead to 10 points late in the second half but wasn’t able to get any closer than 11.

Senior center Grace Naig scored a team-high 18 points for the Lumberjacks, while senior guard Laura Bieberdorf added 17 points, including three 3-pointers. Junior guard Sam Edlund and sophomore guard Rumer Flatness also had double figures, with both players netting 11 points.

The Lumberjacks will return to action Saturday night, March 4, when they will take on second-seeded Sartell-St. Stephen in the Section 8-3A quarterfinals at Moorhead High School.

Sartell (17-10) beat seventh-seeded Sauk Rapids-Rice 47-39 in their quarterfinal game on Tuesday.

The Lumberjacks and the Sabres met once this season, with Sartell edging BHS 57-54 back on Dec. 10.

Bemidji 71, Thief River Falls 54

BHS (71) -- Hildenbrand 0 0-0 0; Willford 0 0-0 0; Strong 0 0-0 0; Edlund 3 3-6 11; Beard 0 2-3 2; Wade 1 0-1 2; Bieberdorf 6 2-4 17; Nicklason 0 0-0 0; Morgan 0 1-2 1; Cermak 3 0-3 7; Whalen 0 2-2 2; Alto 0 0-0 0; Naig 8 2-2 18; Flatness 3 4-4 11; Schlee 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 16-28 71.

TRF (54) -- Spears 1 0-0 2; Okeson 1 1-2 4; Casteel 0 0-0 0; Espe 0 4-4 4; Leier 0 0-0 0; Praska 2 6-6 13; Rogalla 7 2-2 19; Nelson 3 0-0 6; Kainz 0 2-2 2. Totals 17 15-18 54.