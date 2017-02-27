The Lumberjacks will go on the road for their quarterfinal game tonight at No. 3 Thief River Falls. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The Jacks fell to the Prowlers 49-42 in their season-opener in TRF on Nov. 29 but prevailed in a 48-45 victory at BHS on Jan. 6.

Bemidji ended its regular season above .500 with a record of 13-12, the first winning mark for the team since the 2009-10 season. That year the Jacks finished at 25-2 after being knocked out in the state tournament quarterfinals.

The Prowlers earned the No. 3 seed after going 15-11 while Alexandria was given the No. 1 seed for the playoffs after posting a section-best 22-4 record.

Section 8AAA playoff schedule

Quarterfinals (all games tonight at 7 p.m.)

No. 8 Little Falls at No. 1 Alexandria

No. 5 Detroit Lakes at No. 4 Fergus Falls

No. 7 Sauk Rapids-Rice at No. 2 Sartell-St. Stephen

No. 6 Bemidji at No. 3 Thief River Falls

Semifinals (Saturday, March 4 at Moorhead)

LF/Alexandria vs. Fergus Falls/DL, 6 p.m.

Sauk Rapids/Sartell vs. Bemidji/TRF, 7:30 p.m.

Championship (Thursday, March 9 at neutral site)

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.