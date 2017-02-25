WRESTLING: Four Lumberjacks earn state bids

“I thought overall we had a good weekend,” BHS head coach Rance Bahr said. “We wrestled very well. We lost some close matches that we'd like to have back obviously, but we got some some close wins that we’re pretty pleased with.”

Whalen beat Orlando Craig of Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale by decision, 7-2, in the finals after sweeping through the quarterfinals and semifinals for a 3-0 finish in the tournament.

“Xavier had a good tournament,” Bahr said. “We’re very excited for him, and we’re very excited to see what he can do at the state tournament.”

Sophomore Bryce Golden (106) also secured a state berth with a second-place finish. Despite falling to Antonio Ortiz by an 11-8 decision in the championship, Golden avoided a true-second matchup to qualify.

Junior Jon Solum (126) earned his way to state, as well, defeating Payton Jackson of Detroit Lakes by an 8-3 decision after dropping a 13-7 decision to Ottertail Central’s Nate Hart in the championship.

Also qualifying for BHS was sophomore Chance Hinrichs at 145. Although Hinrichs lost by fall to Braydon Ortloff in the championship in 3 minutes, 1 second, Hinrichs’ 8-7 win over Gage Paurus on Friday secured his seat in the state tournament.

“Any time you can send some underclassmen, it’s a great opportunity for them,” Bahr said. “We expect them, every time they step on the mat, to give their best effort, and I don’t think that changes at the state tournament… I think they all have a very good chance to reach the podium down there.”

Hunter Schoenborn locked up a third-place finish for Bemidji at 182, pinning Hunter Roller of Thief River Falls in a minute and a half after beating Noah Olds by a 3-0 decision.

Nate Golden took fifth for BHS at 138, losing a 9-6 decision to Devin Dean but rebounding for a 5-0 win over Dane Schoenborn.

Kaleb Beam (220) finished fifth for the Lumberjacks, as well, losing to Connor Swanson by fall but pinning Nick Haugen in the fifth-place bout.

“Sending four kids to state, we’re pretty excited,” said Bahr. “Overall, as a team, I thought we performed pretty well.”

Bemidji was named the Section 8AA academic team champion on Saturday, as well.

The Jacks will look to continue their success at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 3, as the Class AA individual state tournament gets underway at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.