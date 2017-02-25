The sophomore will be the lone representative for the Lumberjacks at state following the team’s sixth-place finish at the section meet. BHS tallied 154.5 points while section champion Sartell-St. Stephen racked up 531 points to claim the title. Second-place Alexandria (353) and third-place Melrose/Sauk Centre (302) also qualified for state.

“We couldn’t have asked for more,” BHS head coach Kristen McRae said. “Swimming is one of those odd sports where there’s nothing you can do to replace training other than being in the water consistently and working hard. And I think the guys are seeing that. They’re coming around. They had a great year this year. We’re gonna take our little break now and we’re gonna get back in the water and we’re gonna start training for next year.”

Hendricks, who posted the fastest time in the 500 freestyle during prelims Friday, needed to finish in the top three during finals to secure a state berth. While his finals time came just short of his prelim time -- going from 5:06.19 to 5:06.37 -- the mark was good enough for a spot among the top trio of swimmers and a trip to Minneapolis.

“It’s just really exciting. That’s all I wanted,” Hendricks said. “That was my goal this year.”

Jack Saxton of Sartell-St. Stephen and Spencer Van Beck of Melrose/Sauk Centre recorded times of 5:03.42 and 5:03.71, respectively, to take the top two positions in the 500 free. Hendricks’ next closest competitor, Matthew Benson of Park Rapids, finished nearly two seconds behind him in fourth.

Hendricks also came close to a state tournament qualifying time in the 200 freestyle, taking fifth in a time of 1:53.12.

Bemidji senior Grant Olson was also in range of a state tournament berth after his fifth-place finish in the 100 breaststroke, clocking a time of 1:03.90.

In the relay races, the Jacks took fifth in the 400 free with a time of 3:32.69 and sixth in the 200 medley with a 1:46.53 finish.

In the diving competition, Bemidji’s Haakan Thorsgard took sixth with a score of 322.95, Brekt Thorsgard placed ninth (284.70) and Aiden Saari finished 14th (260.80).

Saturday’s meet marks the end of the season for every Lumberjack with the exception of Hendricks.

“(Sartell-St. Stephen, Alexandria and Melrose-Sauk Centre have) upped the game in the section and if we want to be competitive we’ve gotta start training and being competitive,” McRae said. “We have a bright future. Our kids swam well. Our tenth-grade class did very, very well. So hopefully now the fire’s lit and we’re ready to go and build a better program.”

Preliminaries for the Class A state meet begin at noon on Friday, March 3, at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center in Minneapolis.

Team Results

1-Sartell-St. Stephen 531; 2-Alexandria 353; 3-Melrose/Sauk Centre 302; 4-Park Rapids 301; 5-Fergus Falls 223; 6-Bemidji 154.5; 7-Detroit Lakes 148.5; 8-Thief River Falls 68; 9-Perham/New York Mills 50; 10-Morris 46.

Individual Results

200 Medley: 1-Sartell-St. Stephen (Bjork, Dockendorf, Stark, Plemel) 1:39.53. Bemidji results: 6-Bemidji (Hendricks, Olson, Goodwin, Ryan) 1:46.53.

200 Free: 1-Chromey (Alexandria) 1:48.27. Bemidji results: 5-Hendricks 1:53.12; 12-Yartz 1:59.54; 16-Ryan 2:06.08.

200 IM: 1-Sathre (Sartell) 1:58.13. Bemidji results: 13-Berglund 2:17.15.

50 Free: 1-Warzecha (Melrose) 21.97. Bemidji results: 15-Goodwin 24.59.

Diving: 1-Freeman (Detroit Lakes) 436.55. Bemidji results: 6-H. Thorsgard 322.95; 9-B. Thorsgard 284.70; 14-Saari 260.80.

100 Butterfly: 1-Warzecha (MSC) 53.30. Bemidji results: 14-Goodwin 1:01.73; 15-Olson 1:01.86.

100 Free: 1-Plemel (Sartell) 48.16.

500 Free: 1-Saxton (Sartell) 5:03.42. Bemidji results: 3-Hendricks 5:06.37; 12-Ryan 5:27.24; 14-Yartz 5:33.06.

200 Free Relay: 1-Sartell 1:29.65.

100 Back: 1-Dockendorf (Sartell) 53.66. Bemidji results: 10-Berglund 1:01.00.

100 Breast: 1-Chromey (Alexandria) 57.87. Bemidji results: 5-Olson 1:03.90.

400 Free Relay: 1-Sartell 3:18.31. Bemidji results: 5-Bemidji 3:32.69.