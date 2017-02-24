BOYS BASKETBALL: Bemidji survives in Cloquet, 56-54

Although a 7-0 run and a 9-0 spurt gave Bemidji (16-7) control in the early goings, CHS (10-14) stuck around just close enough.

After taking a 31-22 advantage into the locker room, Cody Roder gave BHS a 47-38 second-half lead with an offensive rebound and putback -- but then Cloquet started to mount its comeback.

Joshua Bushey answered Roder’s score with a corner three, sparking a 10-2 run that got CHS within one at 49-48. Linaes Whiting and Caden Rolfes responded by scoring five straight for Bemidji, but then Cloquet gave one final push.

A pair of CHS threes sandwiched a Javon Rodgers free throw, the second bringing Cloquet back within one at 55-54 with 13 seconds remaining. Jace Peterson followed by making one of two from the charity stripe, and then BHS fended off a game-tying shot on the defensive end as time expired, resulting in the 56-54 win.

Whiting scored a game-high 16 points in the win, while Rolfes followed in double-figures with 15. Cloquet got a balanced effort, including 12 from Bryce Turnbull, 11 from Tyler Moose, 10 from Bushey and nine from Brandon Hill.

Bemidji will be back on the hardwood at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, to take on Brainerd at the BHS Gymnasium.

Bemidji 56, Cloquet 54

BHS 31 25 -- 56

CHS 22 32 -- 54

Bemidji -- Whiting 16, Rolfes 15, Beberg 6, Carlson 6, Roder 6, Rodgers 4, Bieberdorf 2, J. Peterson 1.

Cloquet -- Turnbull 12, Moose 11, Bushey 10, Hill 9, T. Pokornowski 6, M. Pokornowski 3, Wehr 3.