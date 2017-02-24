WRESTLING: Four Jacks move on to section finals
FERGUS FALLS -- Multiple members of the Bemidji High School wrestling team are closing in on state tournament berths after their performances on the first day of the Section 8AA individual tournament in Fergus Falls on Friday.
Four Lumberjacks will compete in the finals of their respective weight classes today -- Bryce Golden, Jon Solum, Chance Hinrichs and Xavier Whalen.
Bryce Golden (106 pounds) has advanced to the finals after winning by decisions of 8-4 and 4-3, taking down Quinn Kern of Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale in the semifinals to move on.
Solum (126) has also qualified for the finals after winning by 11-3 major decision before securing an 8-3 decision over Perham’s Jack Fudge in the semifinals.
Chance Hinrichs (145) won his quarterfinal match 12-5 before taking an 8-7 win in the semifinals to earn a spot in the title match.
Whalen (285) has a shot at the heavyweight title after the senior won by pin in 5:19 in the quarters and followed that performance up with a 12-1 major decision win over Eric Tysdal of Fergus Falls in the semifinals.
A trio of BHS wrestlers have a clear shot at third place after falling in the semifinals Friday.
Nate Golden (138) advanced to the semifinals after winning by 12-2 major decision in the quarterfinals before falling by 6-5 decision. The sophomore will compete in wrestlebacks with a chance at third place.
Hunter Schoenborn (182) is also in the running for a third-place finish after winning by pin in 34 seconds in the quarters but losing by pin in 49 seconds in the semis.
Kalem Beam (220) earned a couple of pins in his first two matches but lost by a narrow 3-2 decision in the semifinals to give him a place in the wrestlebacks.
The final day of the tournament will start with wrestlebacks at 11 a.m. today with matches continuing throughout the afternoon.