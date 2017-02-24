WRESTLING: Four Jacks move on to section finals

Four Lumberjacks will compete in the finals of their respective weight classes today -- Bryce Golden, Jon Solum, Chance Hinrichs and Xavier Whalen.

Bryce Golden (106 pounds) has advanced to the finals after winning by decisions of 8-4 and 4-3, taking down Quinn Kern of Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale in the semifinals to move on.

Solum (126) has also qualified for the finals after winning by 11-3 major decision before securing an 8-3 decision over Perham’s Jack Fudge in the semifinals.

Chance Hinrichs (145) won his quarterfinal match 12-5 before taking an 8-7 win in the semifinals to earn a spot in the title match.

Whalen (285) has a shot at the heavyweight title after the senior won by pin in 5:19 in the quarters and followed that performance up with a 12-1 major decision win over Eric Tysdal of Fergus Falls in the semifinals.

A trio of BHS wrestlers have a clear shot at third place after falling in the semifinals Friday.

Nate Golden (138) advanced to the semifinals after winning by 12-2 major decision in the quarterfinals before falling by 6-5 decision. The sophomore will compete in wrestlebacks with a chance at third place.

Hunter Schoenborn (182) is also in the running for a third-place finish after winning by pin in 34 seconds in the quarters but losing by pin in 49 seconds in the semis.

Kalem Beam (220) earned a couple of pins in his first two matches but lost by a narrow 3-2 decision in the semifinals to give him a place in the wrestlebacks.

The final day of the tournament will start with wrestlebacks at 11 a.m. today with matches continuing throughout the afternoon.