BHS swimmers advance at section meet

“They all swam well. We had 100 percent season-best times across the board,” BHS head coach Kristen McRae said.

All three Lumberjack relay teams advanced with the 400 free team finishing fifth (3:35.01), the 200 medley team placing sixth (1:47.52) and the 200 free team seventh (1:41.30).

In the individual events, Sam Hendricks posted the fastest time in the 500 freestyle, finishing more than two seconds ahead of the field with his time of 5:06.19. The sophomore also qualified for the semifinals in the 200 free after tying for third with a time of 1:52.68.

Grant Olson finished fifth in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:03.70 and also qualified for the semifinals in the 100 butterfly at 1:01.59.

Lincoln Ryan just missed out on a top-eight finish, taking ninth in the 200 freestyle in a time of 1:56.48. The senior also qualified for the semis in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:31.44.

Jonathan Berglund posted times of 1:01.50 and 2:19.87 to finish 12th and 16th in the 100 backstroke and 200 individual medley, respectively, earning him spots in the semis.

Gabe Goodwin advanced after posting times of 59.78 and 24.48 in the 100 butterfly and 50 free, respectively, to place 10th and 14th in each race.

Luke Yartz’s 1:58.78 finish in the 200 freestyle was enough for 14th while also recording a time of 5:36.10 in the 500 freestyle to take 15th. The sophomore will compete in the semifinals in both events.

Diving preliminaries will kick-off the final day of the meet at 10 a.m. today. Swimming and diving finals are scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

The top two finishers in each individual and relay event, along with swimmers who beat the state automatic qualifying time, will advance to the state meet next week at the University of Minnesota.

Section 5A Meet Prelim Results

200 Medley Relay: 1-Sartell 1:39.98. Bemidji results: 6-Bemidji (Hendricks, Olson, G. Goodwin, Graves) 1:47.52.

200 Free: 1-Olson (Alexandria) 1:51.79. Bemidji results: T3-Hendricks 1:52.68; 9-Ryan 1:56.48; 14-Yartz 1:58.78; 22-A. Goodwin 2:06.01.

200 IM: 1-Dockendorf (Sartell) 2:01.11. Bemidji results: 16-Berglund 2:19.87; 18-Graves 2:27.24.

50 Free: 1-Warzecha (Melrose) 22.05. Bemidji results: 14-G. Goodwin 24.48; 18-Forte 25:06; 27-Michalicek 25.71; 31-Thorsgard 27.37.

100 Fly: 1-Warzecha (Melrose) 53.39. Bemidji results: 10-G. Goodwin 59.78; 15-Olson 1:01.59; 20-Graves 1:05.26.

100 Free: 1-Plemel (Sartell) 48.79. Bemidji results: 21-Forte 56.24; 26-Michalicek 58.64.

500 Free: 1-Hendricks (Bemidji) 5:06.19. Other Bemidji results: 12-Ryan 5:31.44; 15-Yartz 5:36.10; 17-A. Goodwin 5:39.36.

200 Free Relay: 1-Alexandria 1:30.40. Bemidji results: 7-Bemidji (Forte, Graves, A. Goodwin, Yartz) 1:41.30.

100 Back: 1-Dockendorf (Sartell) 53.37. Bemidji results: 12-Berglund 1:01.50.

100 Breast: 1-Chromey (Alexandria) 59.76. Bemidji results: 5-Olson 1:03.70.

400 Free Relay: 1-Sartell 3:22.35. Bemidji Results: 5-Bemidji (G. Goodwin, Ryan, Yartz, Hendricks) 3:35.01.