BHS hockey team apologizes for post-game scuffle (UPDATE)

Chiodo sent the statement to school administrators at both Bemidji and Brainerd high schools.

Brainerd defeated the defending section champion Lumberjacks 5-4 in overtime on Tuesday in Brainerd. After the game, a brief scuffle broke out between the teams and a Bemidji player was assessed a post-game penalty.

Chiodo’s statement reads:

“On behalf of the Bemidji Boys High School hockey team, we are sincerely sorry for our actions on Tuesday, Feb. 21, during the section quarterfinal game. We apologize to players, parents and coaches for acting on our emotions. It does not reflect Bemidji High School’s values along with the values of the Bemidji boy’s hockey team. We wish the Brainerd Warriors the best of luck going forward.”

BHS activities director Troy Hendricks addressed the incident with the Pioneer on Friday afternoon.

Hendricks said the Bemidji players didn’t handle the situation well at the time, and the coaching staff has discussed the incident with them. He said players were frustrated with the loss and let their emotions get the best of them.

“They didn’t handle themselves in a. . . manner that we would have liked and they live and learn from it.”

Hendricks said Chiodo’s coaching staff and the players got together and decided to write the letter of apology.

“It’s not what we’re about and we’ll learn from this and move forward,” Hendricks said.

On whether any Bemidji players will be punished, Hendricks said the matter has been handled internally.

“That’s something that we’ve handled internally with those kids,” Hendricks said.

Brainerd is set to face Moorhead in the Section 8AA semifinals Saturday, Feb. 25. According to the Brainerd Dispatch, no Brainerd players have been suspended.