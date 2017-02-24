BHS hockey team apologizes for post-game scuffle

Chiodo sent the statement to school administrators at both Bemidji and Brainerd high schools. Brainerd defeated the defending section champion Lumberjacks 5-4 in overtime on Tuesday in Brainerd. After the game, a brief scuffle broke out between the teams and a Bemidji player was assessed a post-game penalty.

Chiodo's statement reads:

"On behalf of the Bemidji Boys High School hockey team, we are sincerely sorry for our actions on Tuesday, Feb. 21, during the section quarterfinal game. We apologize to players, parents and coaches for acting on our emotions. It does not reflect Bemidji High School's values along with the values of the Bemidji boy's hockey team. We wish the Brainerd Warriors the best of luck going forward."