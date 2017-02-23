The Lumberjacks led early by as much as 13-7 but eventually trailed 39-29 at halftime. The Class 4A Spuds (20-6) outscored BHS 39-23 in the second half to seal the win.

Laura Bieberdorf was the only Lumberjack to reach double digits with 13 points. Rumer Flatness put up eight points and Lindsey Hildenbrand chipped in seven.

Brooke Tonsfeldt led all scorers with her game-high 16 points for Moorhead while teammates Beth Hulst and Sam Haiby added 14 and 10 apiece.

Though their season ended with a loss, the Jacks had already secured their first winning season since 2009-10 by finishing with a mark of 13-12. That 2009-10 team went 25-1 and advanced to the state tournament where they lost to Sartell-St. Stephen in the quarterfinals.

Coincidentally, Bemidji is now likely set to meet Sartell-St. Stephen on the road in the Section 8AAA quarterfinals. The Jacks are positioned to be the No. 6 seed in the section playoffs due to a tiebreaker giving Detroit Lakes the No. 5 seed by virtue of the Lakers’ two wins over BHS.

Meanwhile, the Sabres are in line to be the No. 3 seed.

If that matchup with Sartell does come to fruition, Bemidji will face a team they narrowly lost to by a score of 57-54 on Dec. 10 at BHS.

Section playoff seedings will officially be announced Saturday, Feb. 25.

Moorhead 78, Bemidji 52

BHS 29 23 -- 52

MHS 39 39 -- 78

Bemidji -- Bieberdorf 13; Flatness 8; Hildenbrand 7; Naig 5; Whelan 5; Cermak 5; Edlund 3; Morgan 3; Alto 2; Nicklason 1.

Moorhead -- Tonsfeldt 16; Hulst 14; Haiby 10; Amundson 9; Carney 7; Leier 7; Ennen 6; Polomny 5; Haugo 4.