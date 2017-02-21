GIRLS BASKETBALL: Jacks take down Grand Rapids

“When I picked this team up at the beginning of the year, I believed that we had the potential to be that team (that can beat ranked opponents),” BHS head coach Steve Schreiber said. “I didn’t know if I could get them into the right mental state, but these girls are there.”

After spotting the Thunderhawks (20-5) the first five points, the Jacks (13-11) ran off the next 10 to take the early momentum. And once Grand Rapids got back within a point, Bemidji went on a 7-0 run for a 22-14 advantage.

The lead hit 10 for BHS as Laura Bieberdorf converted back-to-back layups, but the Thunderhawks ran off nine in a row to get back within striking distance. Bieberdorf answered back before the horn, driving baseline and then finding Grace Naig alone on the block, resulting in a 36-32 halftime score.

Early in the second, BHS started to seize control. Lindsey Hildenbrand knocked down a three to give the Jacks a 47-40 lead, starting a personal streak of eight straight of Bemidji’s points. Her third bucket, a drive and layup, was the beginning of a 10-0 Lumberjack run that put BHS in control with eight minutes left.

Grand Rapids responded with six straight points, but Bemidji weathered the storm, executing down the stretch and keeping control of its lead. Without hitting a field goal for the final 7 minutes, 57 seconds, BHS connected on 13 free throws to ice away the 73-65 win from the charity stripe.

“If we have a lead with three minutes to go, we aren’t going to lose,” said Schreiber. “We shoot too well from the free throw line, we take too good care of the basketball… It comes down to leadership, and (our seniors) definitely showed that tonight.”

Bieberdorf paced the Jacks with 22 points, while Naig added 16 and Flatness 11. Grand Rapids received 30 from Heaven Hamling, but no other Thunderhawk finished in double figures.

The Lumberjacks will wrap up the regular season at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, in Moorhead.

“These last few games we’ve been way more consistent,” Schreiber said. “If we play well on Thursday, I think it’ll carry over into the playoffs.”

GR 32 33 -- 65 BHS 36 37 -- 73 Grand Rapids: Hamling 30, Beighley 9, DeMars 8, G. Roberts 7, Miska 4, Schroeder 4, Grabarkewitz 2, Henrichsen 1.

Bemidji: Bieberdorf 22, Naig 16, Flatness 11, Hildenbrand 8, Whelan 4, Edlund 3, Morgan 3, Willford 3, Alto 2, Cermak 1.