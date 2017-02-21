BOYS BASKETBALL: Bemidji, Beberg outrun Hunters

“Huge game for Jeremy. He stepped up,” BHS head coach Travis Peterson said. “Tonight was the best game for him this season. It’s good to have that confidence across the board with your seniors, especially at this time of the year.”

Behind Beberg’s 15 points, the Lumberjacks (15-7) were able to outrun and outlast the Hunters (10-13), coming away with a 67-55 victory at the BHS Gymnasium.

Bemidji came from behind and tied Duluth Denfeld six separate times early on, but BHS was finally able to get ahead and create some separation when Linaes Whiting found Beberg in a 2-on-1 fastbreak. Then, on the next time down the court, Jace Peterson hit Caden Rolfes for a three in transition, capping a 7-0 run and giving Bemidji a 27-19 advantage, its largest of the night.

The Hunters got back in it with a 7-0 spurt of their own late in the first half, but the Jacks still took a 37-31 lead into the locker room.

Beberg opened the scoring after halftime with a transition score, but then the Denfeld stormed back, rattling off eight in a row with a flurry of sharpshooting. The final score, a three by Jaaren Jorgenson, tied the game at 39-all.

But Bemidji, like they had all night, answered back again. Beberg helped start an 8-0 run by tapping out a loose ball off a missed shot, setting up Ryan Bieberdorf to knock down an elbow jumper. A pair of Whiting layups ensued, and once Peterson followed with one of his own, the Jacks were out to a 52-41 advantage.

Denfeld didn’t go away, but BHS was able to halt any comeback that the Hunters could muster. The dagger came when Rolfes, near halfcourt, passed to Beberg on the block through a tight window. Beberg collected, pump faked, and finished through contact for an and-one with two minutes remaining. Once Beberg hit the the free throw, the Lumberjack lead was at 63-51, insurmountable for Denfeld by game’s end.

“I think we wore them down,” Peterson said of the 67-55 final. “We tried to keep the tempo up in the game… We played a little deeper. We ran the court and pressed, and eventually that wears on a team.”

Beberg and Rolfes scored 15 apiece to lead Bemidji offensively, while Whiting pitched in 14 and Caleb Carlson 10. The Hunters got double-digit efforts from Jorgenson (20) and Ben Gibson (15).

“We’re getting better every time out. We’re getting better, and we’re learning how to win,” Peterson said. “Those things are starting to click a little better for the kids.”

The Jacks will return to action at 7:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, in Cloquet.

Bemidji 67, Duluth Denfeld 55

DD 31 22 -- 55

BHS 37 30 -- 67

Duluth Denfeld: Jorgenson 20, B. Gibson 15, Morris 8, Brown 5, C. Gibson 4, Barnes 3.

Bemidji: Beberg 15, Rolfes 15, Whiting 14, Carlson 10, J. Peterson 9, Bieberdorf 2, Roder 2.