BOYS HOCKEY: Jacks stunned by Brainerd in overtime

Bemidji led 3-0 in the second period and 4-2 after Chase Hartje’s goal with less than eight minutes left in regulation returned a two-goal lead to the Jacks.

But Brainerd rallied and scored two goals in 29 seconds with under four minutes left to force overtime.

It was the third time this season that the two teams have played into an extra period.

And like the first two overtime encounters, it was Brainerd who prevailed.

Matt Fischer got the game-winner 1 minute, 57 seconds into overtime for the Warriors (15-9-2) after the puck seemed to be inadvertently tipped into the net by a Bemidji defender.

Josh Baker tallied the opening goal for the Lumberjacks at the 10:48 mark of the first. Ryan Pogue delivered a hard shot that deflected off the boards for Baker to pocket into the net.

The Jacks trailed in the shots battle 11-6 after the opening frame but led 1-0 on the scoreboard.

Bemidji added to its lead a mere 55 seconds into the second period. Hartje and Brady Tatro connected with Alex Pollock for the strike that made it 2-0.

The Jacks went down two men 4:46 into the second after a pair of minor penalties were assessed to the visitors.

The 5-on-3 shorthanded scenario did not faze Pollock.

Bemidji’s leading scorer fought for a breakaway that he finished with a shot through the five-hole of goalie Jimmy Engen.

The Warriors were not out of the game yet, however.

Fischer scored at 10:44 of the second to get the home team on the board before Nick Karsnia brought Brainerd to within a goal with his score two minutes later.

Bemidji picked up its first power-play opportunity of the game late in the frame but the score remained 3-2 in favor of the Jacks after the second.

BHS battled to preserve its lead through the third period.

Hartje regained a two-goal cushion for the Jacks at 9:36 of the frame after Pollock fed him the puck off a faceoff win that the defenseman deposited into the cage to make it 4-2.

Less than four minutes remained in the third when Brainerd turned the game on its head, scoring twice in 29 seconds to tie it at 4-4. Will Lundstrom made it 4-3 with 3:41 left before Mason Kruse got the equalizer off a rebound with 3:12 left in regulation.

The Jacks went on the power play with 2:06 left and a chance to avoid overtime, but for the third time this season, the teams needed more than 51 minutes to decide it.

Pollock tallied three points (two goals-one assist) and Tatro earned an assist in the seniors’ final game as Lumberjacks. The former finishes the year with 15 goals to beat out the latter by one for the team lead.

Hartje, a junior and the team’s assists leader (22), picked up a goal and an assist.

Bemidji ends its season with a record of 14-11-1 after winning five of its final seven regular season games.

Brainerd 5, Bemidji 4 (OT)

BJI 1 2 1 0 -- 4

BRN 0 2 2 1 -- 5

First period -- 1, BJI, Baker (H. Olson, Pogue), 10:48.

Second period -- 2, BJI, Pollock (Hartje, Tatro), 0:55; 3, BJI, Pollock (unassisted), 5:32, SH 5-on-3; 4, BRN, Fischer (Evans, Lundstrom), 10:44; 5, BRN, Karsnia (Hastings, Anderson), 12:44.

Third period -- 6, BJI, Hartje (Pollock), 9:36; 7, BRN, Lundstrom (We. Andres, Fischer), 13:19; 8, BRN, Kruse (Wy. Andres, We. Andres), 13:48.

Overtime -- 9, BRN, Fischer (unassisted), 1:57.

Saves -- Fitzgerald (BJI) 28; Engen (BRN) 24.