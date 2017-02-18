BOYS BASKETBALL: BHS dropped by Otters

The loss to the section-leading Otters drops the Lumberjacks to 14-7 on the season, good for third in the section. Fergus Falls improved to 18-3 with the victory, the best mark in Section 8AAA.

Caleb Carlson and Linaes Whiting each tallied a team-high 14 points for Bemidji and Caden Rolfes chipped another 11.

Matthew Monke led the Otters with a game-high 20 points. Elijah Colbeck also tallied 19 points, Nathan Rund 14 and Harrison Christenson 13.

BHS will return home Tuesday, Feb. 21, for a 7:30 p.m. contest against Duluth Denfeld at the BHS Gymnasium.

Fergus Falls 76, Bemidji 64

BHS 22 42 -- 64

FF 39 37 -- 76

Bemidji -- Carlson 14; Whiting 14; Rolfes 11; J. Peterson 6; Roder 5; Rodgers 3; Bieberdorf 3; K. Peterson 3; Beberg 2; Needham 2; Hogquist 1.

Fergus Falls -- Monke 20; Colbeck 19; Rund 14; Christenson 13; Breen 8; Johnson 2.